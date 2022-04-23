TORTOLA — A 24-year-old fire officer with the British Virgin Islands Fire and Rescue Services died Friday morning at Orlando Smith Hospital, four days after being involved in a motor scooter crash in Belle Vue.
“Police can confirm that the male involved in the recent motorcycle accident in Belle Vue, reported on April 18, has succumbed to his injuries today, April 22,” Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a brief statement.
The deceased has been identified as Shaquoi Smith. Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash are unknown.
Chief Fire Officer Zebalon McLean told The Daily News that Smith joined his department Feb.1, 2017.
“It has been a significant emotional loss to the officers because he was a very cooperative, friendly and jovial person,” McLean said. “This has had quite an emotional impact.”
McLean said that Travon Gumbs, another fire officer, came on the scene after the accident and went to render assistance, but at the time didn’t know it was his fellow firefighter who was involved in the crash.
“He used someone’s phone to call the fire station to say that there’s been an accident at Belle Vue,” McLean said. “And then when he went to tend to the person he saw that it was a fire officer, but by that time, he was involved in trying to administer life-saving techniques, he didn’t have an opportunity to call. I don’t think anyone else called to say that it was a fire officer.”
McLean said while he hadn’t spoken to Gumbs since the accident, he could imagine that he and the others have been dealing with a great sense of loss. He said “it’s one thing to lose an employee who you see from time to time, but it’s another thing to lose an employee when you and that employee are involved in situations that help save lives.”
“To see your colleague in the position where he needs the intervention you’re accustomed of giving others, is a difficult road to wall,” McLean said.