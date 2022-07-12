TORTOLA - ----British Virgin Islands Festival and Fairs Committee officials are gearing up for the 68th August Festival activities that kicks off on Friday, July 22 with a warm up street tramp from Port Purcell to the Festival Village Grounds.
This event, a Calypso Review on July 23 and the July 24 coronation of Miss BVI, will be among three ‘unofficial’ activities leading up to opening of the Bernard Nibbs Festivelle and Gospel Fest on Wednesday, July 27, announced during a press conference on Monday at the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.
Other highlights will be a July 29 Food Fair with 19 vendors at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park; a Soca Monarch competition. A freedom march from Government House to the Sunday Morning Well on July 31. The August Festival Parade on Aug 1 and horse racing on Aug 2 as well as international reggae night featuring Steel Pulse. Activities that runs through August 5, will also be held in East End and Carrot Bay.
Recently appointed Committee Chairman Dirk Walters, said they’re striving for excellence and their aim is to take BVI Festival to the level where it’s “revered and respected” on the world stage, in terms of celebrating the BVI’s “unique identity” and emancipation as a territory.
“It’s been a long road and we would have liked to be further ahead than we are right now, but unfortunately, things happen and its plain to see things that have transpired over the past months,” he said. “Nevertheless, we intend to proceed and make this a grand event for one and all. I want to reiterate the fact that this is a community event. It’s not a government event. This is not a private event, but a community event and we would love participation and contributions from everyone. If we all continue to work together, we can make it great.”
Deputy Chairman Birch Lettsome said Festival is an event that touches everyone in the community. “Festival is a very important part of our economy,” he said. “I’m happy that we are coming together as a community.”
Committee member Luce Hodge-Smith, said that there will be no Miss BVI Pageant this year, but a coronation instead and details will be forthcoming. However, there will be a Prince and Princess Show and Hodge-Smith said there was a ‘hard fight” to have this show. The Mr. and Miss Jr. BVI will be coronated during that July 31 program.
“To be politically correct, there was decision to have all the pageants as coronations but there was a decision taken to have the Prince and Princess Show,” she said. “The other thing was with the Miss BVI Pageant—not that we didn’t have contestants—but the timeline and to keep up the standard of Miss BVI, the decision was taken to have a coronation, whether it’s the first or second runner up from last year.”
Hodge-Smith, a former Miss BVI who noted that the pageant is dear to her heart, said it wasn’t the particular route they wanted to take.
Walters said it wasn’t just the budgetary constraints but the sheer man/woman power to get things done, within a constrained time frame. “To be blunt and up front, only getting the green light on June 8 to put on the festival, created a lot of these constraints, to be honest,” he said. “We sat for many months with strategic planning and analysis, but our largest subvention is from central government. Bearing all those constraints, by time these things came around and it was time to execute all of these plans—and it’s not just on our end.”
Walters said they have received $500,000 but that figure covers the Virgin Gorda Easter Festival, Heritage Month, and all August Festival activities.
“You don’t suffer from overspending,” Sturt Donovan who deals with entertainment said “You suffer from underfunding.”
Lettsome said they have had some sponsorship but a minimum of $1.5-$2 million would be an ideal budget. He said they’re looking at spending just under $1 million inclusive of the subvention, sponsorship and revenue generated from events.
“We’re going to try and deliver the best festival that we can, despite the constraints,” Walters said.
Activities Summary
July 22 Warm up tramp, Purcell into the Festival Village
July 23 Calypso Review Destra
July 24 Miss BVI Coronation
July 27 Opening Night/Gospel Fest
July 28 Torch Light Procession
July 29 Food Fair Cyril B Romney Tortola Pier Park
July 30 Soca Monarch Competition
July 31 Freedom March from Government House to the Sunday Morning Well ceremony
Aug 1 Rise and Shine Tramp /August Festival Parade Government House
Aug 2 Horse Racing/International Reggae Night—featuring Steel Pulse
Aug 3 Jourve’t from Long Look to Brandywine Bay/Beah Picnic