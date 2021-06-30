TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands is gearing up to hold its first full festival, complete with beauty pageants and parades, according to the V.I. Festival and Fairs Committee.
Last year, officials focused on the cultural aspect of the festival, holding a large fair under tents where masked vendors sold homemade arts and crafts to attendees, who also donned masks. This year, however, all signs point toward the restoration of full activities.
Festival officials told The Daily News that a theme and slogan have been selected and several events are either ongoing or scheduled leading up to the 67th British Virgin Islands Emancipation Festival.
The festival culminates with grand parades during the first week of August.
As a queen reigns over the festivities, the introduction of Miss BVI Pageant contestants kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday at the Coconut Lounge at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park. A winner will be crowned on Aug. 1.
In addition, 10 students — six girls and four boys — from various primary schools will compete in the Prince and Princess Show on Sunday, July 18, at the Eileen Parsons Auditorium, exactly one month after they were introduced to the public.
Unlike past years, when male and female contestants competed as couples, they will compete individually for a chance to be crowned prince or princess.
The six contestants for Festival Princess are:
- • Contestant No. 1 — Nieva Mingo, 11, of Willard Wheatley Primary School.
- • Contestant No. 2 — Xambiah Demming, 11, of Bregado Flax Education Center, Primary Division.
- • Contestant No. 3 — DeRean Smith, 11, of Althea Scatliffe Primary School.
- • Contestant No. 4 — Keila Daniel, 11, of Joyce Samuel Primary School.
- • Contestant No. 5 — Vira-Joy Van Treist, 8, of Ebenezer Thomas Primary School.
- The four contestants for Festival Prince are:
- • Contestant No. 1 — Rayshaun Lavacia, 11, of Francis Lettsome Primary School.
- • Contestant No. 2 — Jaheim Stephens, 10, of Althea Scatliffe Primary School.
- • Contestant No. 3 — Trevonnie Samuel-Matthias, 9, of Althea Scatliffe Primary School.
- • Contestant No. 4 — Amari Goodwill, of Alexandrina Maduro Primary School.
The slogan, “Resilient and Strong, Lets Carry on for Festival 2021,” and theme “A Reflection of Heritage and Hope: Commemorating the 67th BVI Emancipation Celebration” were chosen last month from 13 entries. Aliana Smith submitted the winning theme and Shankia Mercer, the wining slogan. Both received $250.
Festival committee officials also have been meeting with troupe organizers about the Festival parade and village to gauge interest and outline plans for their involvement. A full schedule of activities will be released soon.