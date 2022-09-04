TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands’ Unity Government has amended the Audit Act 2003 and the Service Commission Regulations, making the obstruction of audit functions a criminal offense.
The amendment also tacked on a stiff fine of $5,000 for anyone interfering with an audit.
The amendment made to the Audit Act, is among the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry, a 15-month probe of widespread corruption within government leadership.
According to a statement by Deputy Gov. David Archer Jr., the amendment went into effect earlier this month, and that Section 21B was inserted into current law stipulating that “a person who, without lawful excuse, fails to cooperate with or otherwise impedes, hinders or resists the Auditor General in the discharge of duty or the exercise of a power conferred on him or her, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $5,000.”
Similarly, the Service Commission Regulations have been amended to address Recommendation B17, which speaks to the consequences for public officers who fail to cooperate with the Office of the Auditor General and the Director of Internal Audit.
“Failure by a public officer to cooperate with the Office of the Auditor General or Internal Audit Department will be considered an act of gross misconduct that carries a stiff penalty,” according to the statement.
The amendment noted that in the case of a first-time misconduct, the public officer is subject to up to a 30-day suspension as well as demotion.
In the case of a second time or subsequent misconduct, the officer is subject to dismissal.
Archer, in the statement, said that both amendments signify the territory’s government’s commitment to more accountable public service.
“As we move swiftly to exact the strategy outlined in the [COI] Framework for Implementation, each step brings us closer to greater accountability in the public service that the public deserve,s” he said. “I am confident that these amendments carry significant weight and will allow an enhanced audit process for everyone as good governance continues to be a critical part of the public service transformation plan.”
The COI, led by Sir Gary Hickinbottom of the United Kingdom, was recommended by Gov. John Rankin’s predecessor, Augustus Jaspert. The report, however, was publicly released in April by Rankin, and set in motion for implementation a month later.
The COI, relative to the audit process, recommended that “consideration be given to amending the Audit Act 2003 so as to make a failure on the part of any person to cooperate with or otherwise impede the Auditor General without legitimate excuse, a criminal offence.”
In addition to improving the audit process, the over 900-page-long report lists a myriad of other recommendations including the temporary suspension of the BVI government’s constitution, and setting the stage for Rankin to lead the BVI government with assistance of an advisory council. Local officials, however, were able to avoid this with the formation of a joint “unity government” headed by Natalio Wheatley, BVI’s premier.
Wheatley was sworn in as the territory’s fourth premier by Rankin, following a no-confidence vote by the House of Assembly against disgraced Premier Andrew Fahie.
The 51-year-old Fahie, on April 28, was arrested in Miami alongside BVI Ports and Authority Manager Oleanvine Maynard, 61, on drug conspiracy charges. His arrest hastened the public release, on April 29, of the COI by Rankin.
According to the statement from Archer, Recommendation B17 also applies to employees of statutory boards.
Archer noted that he gave all statutory boards given instructions earlier this month to amend governing documents “to ensure that this recommendation is addressed and are well underway with making the necessary amendments.”
A series of audits are currently in progress and include probes into:
• The $40 million Social Security Board grant including all four COVID-19 Assistance Programs — Transportation program, Micro, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Program, Farmer and Fisherfolk Program and the Daycares, Schools and Religious Organizations Program.
• The Elmore Stoutt High School wall project, which was worth over $1 million and was split between 70 contractors, 40 of whom had no constructors license.
• The project to establish BVI Airways with flights between Miami and the BVI. Payments made by the National Democratic Party government for the project totaled $7.2 million, but the venture collapsed.
The more than $1 million spent from 2007-2011 on a harbor development project at Sea Cows Bay before it was abandoned, with no public benefit.
• A series of contracts amounting to almost $1 million awarded to a former special adviser to former premier Andrew Fahie. The contracts were not performed and the commissioner concluded on the evidence, that some of them were, on their face, false.
• The deployment, in 2020, on the instruction of former Premier Fahie, of shipping radar barges, done without the approval of either the National Security Council or Cabinet members, and without a written contract.