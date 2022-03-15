TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie, describing an uptick in what he termed as “unethical business practices,” announced the establishment of a task force to probe instances of price gouging at gas stations and grocery stores.
Fahie referred to businesses he said that had not received new stock since the invasion of Ukraine, but claiming that the shipment of goods has increased forcing a hike in prices to consumers.
“I appeal to those businesses who may be involved in any such behavior, which may be unethical, to stop it, and stop it immediately,” Fahie said in a special address on Sunday. “I make a special appeal to all those petroleum companies, gas stations, and supermarkets who may be engaging in unethical business practices to stop it immediately.”
Residents have seen a steep increase at the pump in the last two weeks. At a Duffs Bottom Gas Station, diesel that was $4.24 per gallon, increased to $4.75 on March 2. Ten days later, it had climbed to $5.47 per gallon. BVI residents also have taken to social media to express frustration over supermarket prices.
Fahie, who also serves as Finance minister, said that consumers bearing the brunt of the economic storm should not be forced to pay more because of “unjustifiable actions.”
“Hence, I send this stern warning to inform that government is watching and is hereby strongly recommending that persons refrain from unethical business practices,” Fahie said. “Your government has set up a task force to monitor prices and to move swiftly to address any business that increases their prices unjustifiably.”
The premier said that the Customs and Trade departments will be part of the monitoring team. The territory does not have a consumer protection agency, and the Fahie administration has tabled a bill in the House of Assembly that would have established one. It was not immediately clear why the bill has stalled.
In his Sunday address to residents, Fahie said that task force members will be visiting gas companies, gas stations, and other businesses to gather information as to the current cost of fuel and other products, and match them to the costs for their last stock received in the BVI.
“Each company’s increase in prices will be marked from their last imported price on fuel and goods and will be checked against their invoice. Which means businesses will now be required to share their invoices with government,” Fahie said. “Simply put, all prices should reflect the regular mark up on the product received in the last shipment of their product to the BVI.”
Fahie added that the “current action by your government will be an ongoing process until further notice.”
The task force assigned to the initiative will be begin meeting this week with all service stations and petroleum companies, among other businesses to explain what will be required “as we monitor this economical threat” of price gouging.
The information gathered, he said, will also be used to help “soften, as much as would be possible, the financial blow to consumers and businesses which may lie ahead.”
“While we understand that there are unavoidable factors that will impact the cost of goods and services, this should not be used by anyone to take advantage of consumers, especially consumers who are coping with other problems,” the premier said.
The BVI government, he added, will “protect the interests and well-being of the people of the Virgin Islands at all times, while ensuring there is also a fair balance with the legitimate interests of businesses.”
“In this vein, we will not accept unjustifiable actions that will force further unnecessary financial burden on our single mothers, struggling fathers, and all the people of the Virgin Islands,” he said. Your government is cognizant that there will come a time when prices will increase as a result of the ongoing war and the economies of scale of the world market, but until then and even then; your government will continue to act in the best interest of the people of the Virgin Islands.”