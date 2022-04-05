TORTOLA — With the Commission of Inquiry report due this month on allegations of corruption within the British Virgin Islands government, Premier Andrew Fahie administration’s Cabinet has approved an additional $1.2 million in its defense, bringing the total to $6.2 million.
According to a Cabinet briefing, during its Feb. 23 meeting members decided on the extended arrangement with U.K law firm Withers LLP. The law firm’s contract has been extended for three months — from March 1 to May 31, 2022 — to represent the government, in collaboration with the local Attorney General’s office.
According to the discussions at the briefing, the cost of the contract cannot exceed $1.2 million and that the funding be approved at the earliest sitting of the House of Assembly, which is Thursday.
When the commission began in January 2020, the BVI government set a $5 million ceiling for its defense, and during an August 2021 House of Assembly meeting, Fahie disclosed at the time that in excess of $3 million had already been expended.
The BVI government has been represented by British MP, Sir Geoffrey Cox QC, of Withers LLP. Cox, 61, was the subject of a Nov. 10 story in The Guardian, which noted that he had been “accused of breaching (House of) Commons rules, after footage emerged showing him representing the British Virgin Islands in a corruption case from what appears to be his parliamentary office.”
The Guardian further noted that the Cox could be heard apologizing for being absent for a portion of the hearing held in September, because of “compelling other commitments.”
The newspaper also noted that House of Commons’ rules bar MPs from using parliamentary resources to serve private clients and that Cox had made more than $1.5 million over the course of the year for legal work, including that of the BVI government.
The inquiry was launched in January 2021 by former Gov. Augustus Jaspert. A report was to be completed by July 18, 2021. However, because of the volume of documents, an extension was granted. The commission, led by Sir Gary Hickinbottom, wrapped up proceedings in November to prepare the report for this month’s presentation to Gov. John Rankin, who back in January granted a three-month extension.