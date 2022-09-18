TORTOLA — A top British Virgin Islands official said that the government will subsidize the fuel surcharge on residential electricity bills by 50% beginning Oct. 1
Acting Premier Kye Rymer, who also serves as Communications and Works Minister, made the announcement during a recent radio address.
He noted that the BVI government had earlier reduced the customs duty to 5% for goods and services; duties already below 5% did not change, in response to high import costs at the height of the Ukraine war.
According to Rymer, the Cabinet and the House of Assembly, approved a “Schedule of Provisions” where the government allocated “some funds to help to lower residential electricity bills.”
“Government will be subsidizing 50% of the fuel oil surcharge on residential electricity bills for the months of October and November and for the month of December, the subsidy will be 100% of the fuel oil surcharge for residential electricity bills, he said.
Rymer added that “the government of the Virgin Islands hopes that this measure will ease the burden of our residents as we navigate through these difficult times caused by global events.”
“We share your concerns about the prices of goods and services, and we remain committed to doing everything possible to provide the support that is needed to help you through these challenging times,” he said in a Monday address to residents.
Meanwhile BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley has called on the BVI Electric Corp., known as BVIEC, to explain why electricity costs are so high.
The request follows comments by Wheatley at a press briefing where he discussed proposals for relief in utility bills — through BVIEC.
A BVIEC official, in response, blamed back-to-back worldwide events to include COVID-19 outbreak and the Ukraine war on skyrocketing costs.
“At this present time, coming out of the pandemic, that has unfortunately driven the cost of oil extremely high, and more recently the geo-political issues which are taking place in Europe between Russia and Ukraine,” BVIEC General Manager and Chief Executive Oficer Leroy Abraham said during an interview broadcast to residents.
He noted that a barrel of gas peaked at $130.
“Those combined issues have caused the price of oil and gas to reach record figures not seen in well over two decades,” Abraham said.
Prior to the raido broadcast, BVI residents had taken to social media, expressing growing concerns regarding the hikes in their utility bills over the past months, and called on the government to address the issue.
Opposition Leader Julian Fraser, during a House of Assembly session, called for the government to target some of the relief monies it was offering towards the BVIEC’s “fuel surcharge” on electricity bills. To address the fee, Fraser suggested capping the amount customers pay on their electricity bill for a certain period, noting “the entire public will benefit from something like that.”
Wheatley, during his press briefing, also said BVIEC should educate the public as to what goes into the formulation o electric bills – something he said, the company should do a better job of.
Dawne G. Weeks, who listened to BVIEC officials’ explanation of the electricity bill said it didn’t satisfy her query on just how her bill went from $450 to $850.
“Can we address the reason why the fuel charge to the customer cannot be more reasonable,” she wrote. “Are there any contingency plans for times like these other than just sticking the cost on the customer? BVI Electricity is not privately-owned, its owned by the government. This issue needs to be addressed properly. Where’s BVI Electricity’s contingency plan geared at protecting the people and easing the heavy burden of these ridiculous bills?
Simone Penn, BVIEC’s deputy general manager, said the customer is in control of electricity consumption. Customers can practice measures to reduce their consumption for a correlating decrease in electricity bills, she said.
“The first thing in ensuring that you can manage your electricity consumption is first of all being aware how electricity is consumed in your household,” Penn said. “Just turning off a television or an appliance for example, doesn’t mean that it’s not consuming electricity. There’s what is called idle load, where you see a timer on your microwave, or a light on your television. That means that that appliance is still consuming electricity. So, once you are aware of how your appliances in your home consume electricity then you can apply mitigating measures to reduce the household consumption.”
Abraham added that many take for granted the electricity consumption in the home.
“Most of us employ water pumps and we don’t practice good maintenance with regards to these water pumps,” he said. “Sometimes these pumps are kicking in very frequently and little things like that, once you are unaware of it, can essentially drive your consumption up.”
The BVIEC officials, however, didn’t address the area of the fluctuating fuel surcharge – which residents expressed concern about.