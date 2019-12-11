Abby O’Neal, center, is flanked by House Speaker Julian Willock, left, and Bermuda House of Assembly Member of Parliament Thomas Famous as they pay their respects to her father, former BVI Premier Ralph T. O’Neal, as he laid in state at the House of Assembly on Tuesday in Tortola.
TORTOLA — Hundreds of residents from Virgin Gorda, Anegada, Jost Van Dyke and Tortola paid their last respects Tuesday to the British Virgin Islands’ first premier, Ralph O’Neal, officer of the Order of the British Empire and member emeritus, as he laid in state at the House of Assembly in Road Town.
It marked the second day that O’Neal, who died on Nov. 11 at 85, laid in state. He will be buried today on Virgin Gorda, following a state funeral at the Multipurpose Sports Complex.
