TORTOLA — Ahead of results returning from the lab in Trinidad and Tobago, British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie announced over the weekend that he’s seeking U.K. assistance in enlisting 30 Cuban doctors to help the territory fight COVID-19.
So far, the territory has two confirmed cases.
“Our shared mission is to stop this pandemic in its tracks, to ensure that we do not get any community spreading and to ensure that we send our count back to zero cases,” he said on Saturday night, 24 hours into a six-day, 24-hour-a-day curfew that ends on Thursday.
“The best way to do this is by staying in our homes and obeying the precautions as we are doing and for that, I thank everyone in the Virgin Islands,” he said. “We are in this together and we will get through this together.”
Fahie said while the government is waiting for the results of nine tests, people are being tested daily, which is important so that everyone remains safe. He asked the territory’s residents to pray for the quick recovery of the two patients and that there will be no community spread.
“I wish to inform you that the teams at the Ministry of Health and the International Affairs Secretariat of the Premier’s Office have proactively engaged with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the Cuban government to secure resources by requesting 30 medical personnel from Cuba,” he said.
“I am pleased to say the team is ready to come to the BVI. We are now awaiting word from the United Kingdom, through the governor’s office, to support a request for this valuable assistance from the Cuban government,” Fahie said.
No further details were provided regarding the request.
Fahie said his government is working on pressing issues of concern to the territory, including an economic strategy in the wake of the coronavirus disruption.
He noted that Gov. Augustus Jaspert had previously indicated that the U.K. is willing to help its overseas territories in the COVID-19 fight.
Fahie said he proposed to Jaspert that workers in the territory unemployed as a result of the virus be paid at least minimum wage through a grant from the U.K.
“As a government, we trust that the governor is able to assist the BVI with accessing these funds to match what the BVI is making available to its unemployed population as a result of COVID-19,” he said.
“The objective is that the monies that come from the U.K. directly reach and touch and affect the lives of the people positively and will not be lost through all kinds of technical bureaucracy.
“The United Kingdom can rest assured that all monies granted to the government for this initiative will be put in an accountable and transparent system for the people of the BVI to benefit from directly,” the premier said.
Fahie said his government also is working on plans to provide assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.