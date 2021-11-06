TORTOLA — A motion by British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie was passed late Thursday night and a committee of three has been established to determine if taxpayers should pay the $121,000 in legal fees incurred by House of Assembly Speaker Julian Willock when he sought, and failed to get, an injunction against three Commission of Inquiry lawyers.
The commission is investigating allegations of government corruption and intimidation.
The motion, which has drawn protesters to the House of Assembly and hundreds of signatures on a petition, was passed 5-2 as five of the 13 Assembly members were absent. Deputy Speaker Neville Smith chaired the proceedings as Fahie, Deputy Premier Natalio Wheatley, Carvin Malone, Sharie deCastro and Kye Rymer voted in favor of the motion.
Junior Tourism Minister Shereen Flax-Charles had joined Opposition Leader Marlon Penn in opposing the motion, but had to return to Virgin Gorda and missed the vote. Penn and his Opposition colleague Melvin Turnbull were the sole votes against it.
Labor and Immigration Minister Vincent Wheatley of the Virgin Islands Party, Mark Vantepool of the National Democratic Party and Julian Fraser of the People’s Progressive Party — all of whom were absent during the vote — have been appointed to the committee.
The committee will consider three recommendations:
• There was no expressed permission given to the speaker by the House of Assembly, but he acted in his official capacity in good faith and as a result of the fees should be paid by taxpayers.
• There was no expressed permission by the House and while Willock acted in his official capacity and good faith, the payment of legal fees cannot be considered or approved by the House of Assembly.
• There was no expressed permission from the House of Assembly, and while the Speaker acted in good faith, his actions were not deemed warranted and are without merit and as a result the House of Assembly should not approve the costs.
On a Friday morning radio program, Penn, who told his colleague he wasn’t going to be part of any committee determining the outcome of the fee dispute, said that the court has made a decision and the House of Assembly should not undermine the court’s independence. He said it would amount to anyone feeling that they’re wronged by the court coming to the House of Assembly.
“There’s a process for the appeal of any case. The same benefits that are afforded to any citizen, no other citizen should have special privilege over any ordinary citizen in our territory,” he said. “And we have just created a special kind of category, that we are going to review a case that the court has already adjudicated.
Noting an online post, he said “the court, who have been trained in laws and make decisions about laws, made a decision and you’re selecting three members from the honorable House, who have no training in adjudicating laws, no training in dealing with these types of matters, to make a decision on a court of law has made.
“We have fallen to the bottom of the pit,” Penn lamented.
Fahie disagreed in his closing remarks, saying no one is setting aside the decision of the judge, but the House always has a legal scope to compensate the speaker.
“I’m not saying the House will do it or do it not,” he said.
“No one is criticizing the judge at all. That’s not our scope … nor to set aside the judgement.”
The motion, he said, only seeks “to allow for a fact finding mission” and determine whether a “payment can be undertaken or not.”
Penn said Willock was given an opportunity by the judge to prove he had permission from the House of Assembly to seek his injunction, but didn’t and is therefore liable for the legal bill.
The judge, he said, “made a decision that this person was liable in his personal capacity” and “the premier is claiming he didn’t have permission from him either, yet he’s here supporting this kind of behavior.”