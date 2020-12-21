TORTOLA — Mere days after two visitors left their quarantine location to go bar hopping, British Virgin Islands officials voted to impose stiff penalties, as high as $100,000, for COVID-related breaches.
Health Minister Carvin Malone said the increase in fines were approved by Cabinet members following a Wednesday meeting the day before, a day after officials learned of the incident involving the visitors.
The two guests have since been questioned by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force and could face further charges.
The stiffer penalties, which went immediately into effect, after an announcement Thursday, are as follows:
• $100,000 — Anyone entering the BVI illegally will face a fine of $100,000 and a 10-year jail sentence — a 10-fold increase from the previous $1,000 fine and 12-month imprisonment.
• $100,000 — Anyone caught aiding and abetting individuals to illegally enter the BVI faces a fine of $100,000 and a 10-year jail sentence, up from $3,000 and 2-year imprisonment.
• $10,000 — Anyone breaching mandatory quarantine, up from $1,000.
• $10,000 — Anyone failing to comply with a quarantine order faces a fine not to exceed $10,000. Prior to Thursday, the penalty “was not to exceed $5,000.”
• $2,000 — Anyone deliberately tampering and damaging geo-fencing device used in quarantine will be fined $2,000, up from $125.
• $5,000 — Anyone engaging in unauthorized visits with someone under quarantine will be fined $5,000, up from $500.
Contact tracing restaurant patrons
Last week, Malone’s division was forced to alert patrons who were at Willy T Restaurant and Bar between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, and at Pussers restaurant at Sophers Hole, between 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 15, to contact the Public Health Division. The alert cited “recent breaches in quarantine procedures by guests testing positive for COVID-19.”
According to Malone, the Health division is conducting contact tracing. Individuals are asked to call 284-468-2274 or its medical hotline at 284-852-7650 for a referral. Testing is free.
To date, there are 11 new COVID cases in the BVI, bringing the total to 86, with 74 recoveries and one death.
At a House of Assembly session on Dec. 15, Malone first acknowledged there were individuals not adhering to quarantine protocols and said he would recommend an increase in fines.
“As I mentioned before we are going to seek to raise it to $5,000,” he said of the penalties at the time, adding he would first need the approval of BVI Premier Andrew Fahie and other Cabinet members.
While he didn’t say how much, he acknowledged at the time that it “costs the BVI government to contact trace and do all of what we need to put in place” and with the stiffer penalties “persons will know we are serious about this.”
Fahie, who also serves as Finance minister, and was present at Tuesday’s Assembly, gave an initial nod to the recommended increase, saying then “I am going to go for it to be $10,000 and if I can get to 20, I’ll push for it to be $20,000.”
“It’s foolishness, vexes my spirit,” he said, adding Cabinet members, however, expected increased risks with the reopening of the borders.
The good news, he said, was that of the 16 people who initially were contact-traced “all of them all of them came out to have been negative.”
He added that with only a few more persons left to locate “the hope is that they all test negative for the virus, and thus preserve the health and safety of those in the territory.”