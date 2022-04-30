British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin released a more than 900-page report Friday that details evidence of widespread corruption throughout the BVI government, and calls for temporary suspension of the territory’s Constitution and dissolution of the current House of Assembly.
The report was not scheduled to be released until June, but following the arrests Thursday of BVI Premier Andrew Fahie, Port Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, and her son Kadeem Maynard, “I have decided it is now in the overwhelming public interest for me to publish the Commission of Inquiry report at this point,” Rankin said. “This I believe, will help to end the speculation that the arrests that occurred in Miami are somehow linked to the COI report. That is not the case. The COI was not a criminal investigation into the illegal drugs trade. Nor, I should stress, was it an investigation into the BVI financial services sector.”
Fahie and the Maynards were arrested in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida. They were each charged with conspiracy to import five or more kilograms of cocaine, and conspiracy to launder money.
During a news conference Friday, Rankin emphasized that the COI report was unrelated to the criminal investigation in the United States, and BVI officials had been unaware of the case.
But the British inquiry came up during the DEA investigation, and an undercover agent asked Fahie about it “and the problems that the Commission would create for the plan,” according to an affidavit filed by a DEA special agent.
The agent also asked Fahie about “Government Official 1,” who has not been identified by name in court documents. “Fahie explained that he would handle Government Official 1,” according to the affidavit.
Fahie also painted himself as a hero for the BVI people, fighting against the British government, according to the DEA agent, who said Fahie asked him for reassurance the confidential source, or “CS,” was not an undercover agent.
“In explaining why he was concerned with law enforcement, Fahie told the CS that the British had been trying for years to get him out of office. He said: ‘I have plenty of people, and I don’t sell them out to the British with their plans, their plans are to catch all the people like what you said… they always want to capture people, but me I see what they are doing and I protect the people,’” according to the affidavit.
Rankin declined to comment further on the criminal case Friday, and focused on the COI report.
Retired British judge Sir Gary Hickinbottom led the COI probe. The report concluded that corruption has likely occurred in recent years across many areas of government, and additional audits are required, particularly in areas like Customs, which the inquiry did not have the time or resources to explore in depth, Rankin said.
Those audits could lead to criminal investigations, and prosecutions are already underway for BVI police officers accused of being involved in drug trafficking, he added.
The report identified millions of dollars in questionable spending and misused public funds, including “the school wall project which was worth over $1 million and was split between 70 contractors, 40 of whom had no constructors licence”; a project to establish BVI Airways made by the previous government, which totaled $7.2 million before the venture “collapsed”; more than $1 million spent from 2007-2011 “on a harbour development project at Sea Cows Bay before it was abandoned, with no public benefit”; a series of contracts worth almost $1 million awarded “to a former special adviser to Premier Fahie. The contracts were not performed and the Commissioner concludes on the evidence that some of them were, on their face, false” and “the deployment in 2020 on the instruction of the Premier of shipping radar barges, done without the approval of either the National Security Council or Cabinet, and without a written contract,” Rankin said.
“The Commissioner also investigated appointments to statutory boards and in particular the policy adopted by the incoming Government in 2019 that the entire membership of statutory boards should be revoked and each board reconstituted. The Commissioner concludes that there was overt manipulation by the executive of institutions which are established by the legislature to perform public functions as independent bodies. He found overwhelming evidence that the independence of such boards has been ‘severely — and, at times, cynically and with apparent disdain — eroded,’” Rankin said.
The inquiry also identified serious issues with the granting of residence and belongership, including the arbitrary doubling of the statutory 10-year residence requirement. The report found that at least 224 people were illegally granted belonged status in 2011 and “were simply added at Cabinet level on personal recommendations by members of the Cabinet without any due diligence or process,” Rankin said.
The commissioner “concluded with a particularly heavy heart that unless the most urgent and drastic steps are taken, the current situation with elected officials deliberately ignoring the tenets of good governance will go on indefinitely,” Rankin said.
The report calls for a “temporary partial suspension of the constitution,” as well as “dissolution of the House of Assembly and the cessation of Ministerial Government for an initial period of two years. During that period, he recommends a Governor led administration with such assistance as the Governor consider appropriate, for example an Advisory Council to advise him on the formulation of policy and the exercise of his official functions,” Rankin said.
The commissioner “recommends a return to Ministerial Government and an elected House of Assembly as soon as practicable” as well as “an early and speedy review of the Constitution with the purpose of ensuring that abuses of the type he has identified do not recur, establishing a Constitution that will enable the people of the BVI to meet their aspirations including those in respect of self-government within the context of a modern democracy,” he said. “Thirdly, he recommends a curtailment of the open-ended discretionary powers held by public officials including Cabinet, and fourthly he recommends a series of audits and investigations which may give rise in due course to further steps, including in relation to criminal investigations.”
Decisions on the report’s recommendations “have yet to be made and will be the subject of discussions in the coming days,” Rankin said, adding Minister for the Overseas Territories, Amanda Milling, “will therefore shortly return to the BVI to have these discussions with the BVI government, members of the Opposition and other key individuals.”
Rankin noted that as for himself, he pledged “that the best interests of the people of BVI will continue to be my overriding concern, ensuring transparent, honest and open governance in accordance wit the rule of law ...”
He urged residents to read the report in detail and judge for themselves.
“I believe that the COI Report is a vital and hugely valuable contribution towards the achievement of better governance in the BVI in the interest of the people of the Territory, and I commend it to you,” Rankin said.
Fahie, 51, and Maynard, 60, meanwhile made their initial appearance in a Miami court Friday before Magistrate Judge Jonathon Goodman, who scheduled a pretrial detention hearing on Wednesday for both defendants.
The Miami Herald reported that Assistant U.S. Attorney Frederic Shadley will seek to keep both held without bond, deeming them flight risks. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 13. Fahie told the court he hired South Florida attorney Theresa Van Vliet, a former federal prosecutor who specialized in drug-trafficking prosecutions. Maynard said she did not have an attorney, “but the magistrate judge said he was reluctant to appoint one for her because Maynard appears to have enough money to hire her own.”
According to The Herald, Kadeem Maynard was arrested on St. Thomas on Thursday but “has not made his first federal court appearance in Miami” indicating he’s likely to be extradited to face charges there.