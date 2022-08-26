TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands passport holders or United Kingdom citizens will be able to expedite their travel process at the Terrence B. Lettsome Airport via an interactive kiosk launched by the Immigration Department.
The Automated Passport Control kiosks will be used to speed up entry for the territory’s returning citizens holding passports from the UK and the BVI.
The recently launched APC kiosks will enable the eligible travelers to scan their passports and respond to entry questions. The system performs a facial recognition verification of the travelers which allows them entry into the territory if successful, according to a news release from the BVI government.
“We are working with e-Government to make these processes efficient, streamlined, and online. We want to ensure a seamless process” of entering the territory, said BVI Deputy Premier Kye Rymer, who was acting premier at the time of the launch earlier this week.
Rymer also acknowledged the hard work of the Immigration Department, whose employees “worked tirelessly” during the height of COVID-19, adding, “We look forward to the launch of the additional phases” of managing the territory’s borders.
Carolyn Stoutt-Igwe, permanent secretary in the Premier Office, said the kiosks are a significant milestone as the government seeks to “enhance services” to ensure the best possible experience for residents and visitors, as well as to improve the territory’s border security.
“We are a tourism destination, and we are working hard to ensure that we improve our services, as we look forward to the next tourist season,” Stoutt-Igwe said of the launch of the kiosks, which are timely in preparing for the next tourist season.
She said that since the initial launch of the Immigration Department’s Border Management and e-Visa System on Dec. 1, 2020, when the territory reopened to international travelers after being locked down from COVID-19, other initiatives, such as the new kiosks, have been launched.
The next phase, she said, entails the launch of portal for small vessels and aircrafts that will allow pre-clearance for private/charter vessels, day trippers, and private/charter aircrafts. The territory is also working on putting Entry and Debarkation cards online.
“I hope everyone is as excited as I am and will pray for the Immigration Department as they continue to transform our experience at our borders,” Stoutt-Igwe said, while expressing gratitude to Canadian Bank Note Company (CBN) officials for their “steadfast assistance” with the project, as well as to Immigration Department’s team hard work in advancing the initiatives.
Fuencisla Leal-Santiago, director of Business Development of CBN, thanked the Immigration Department and stakeholders and said she looks forward to continuing the successful working relationship with the local government.
Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Nadia Demming-Hodge said eligibility for the use of the kiosk will extend to other nationalities within a future phase of the project.
“This proven technology is widely used throughout the Caribbean region and internationally and is designed to reduce the wait time upon arrival while securely vetting the traveler,” she said.