TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands legislators late Monday night passed legislation unopposed by eight of the 12-member body present, legalizing the status of 688 individuals who were simultaneously granted Belonger status and residency.
A recent audit concluded, through no fault of their own, that they had not met a particular aspect of the applicable legal requirements in 2019.
During the emergency House of Assembly session called by Gov. John Rankin in an unprecedented move days before Thursday’s advanced polling, Premier Natalio Wheatley, Deputy Speaker Neville Smith and Education Minister Sharie deCastro recused themselves from the debate in the Immigration and Passport Validation Bill, because their spouses and significant other, respectively, were mentioned in the Fast Track Belonger Status Program.
Had the amended legislation not passed, it could have affected the upcoming election, as several persons are on the voters list. Rankin noted in recalling the House of Assembly, which was dissolved on March 10, that the results likely could have been challenged. With the passage of the legislation, those eligible persons can participate in early voting Thursday.
The Fast Track Program was orchestrated by the Virgin Islands Party leader and former Premier Andrew Fahie in 2019 and early 2020.
During the debate, Ninth District Representative Vincent Wheatley said that the issue that has become a political hot topic for independent as well as candidates of the Progressive Virgin Islands Movement and the National Democratic Party — could have been resolved more privately.
“To put people and to politicize this is very distasteful,” he said, agreeing with Rankin in trying to put the issue to rest. “It’s very distasteful to make people feel like somehow, something sinister went on, something foul went on.”
Deputy Premier Kye Rymer refuted what he called “false rumors” and said that persons have gone as far as to falsely claim that the spouses of certain politicians who applied for the Fast Track Program, did not qualify for Belonger status, but it was still granted to them.
“This is absolutely not so,” Rymer said. “Let me be perfectly clear. Honorable Neville Smith’s wife was married to him for five years and qualified based on section 16 (6) of the law. Hon. Sharie De Castro’s significant other satisfied the requirement for years required under Section 16 (4) and the Premier’s wife by far l, satisfied the requirement of years required under the same section.”
Rymer also pointed out that when the Cabinet approved applications, the Premier recused himself and did not vote. He also noted that deCastro and Smith were not a part of Cabinet at that time, but those spreading misinformation conveniently left that out to sway public opinion.
“Clearly, when the information was recently brought to light the facts were deliberately left out. While I understand it is a campaign season, it is with great disservice to the public to spread such information just to seek to discredit persons running for office,” he said. “It seems some would spare no doubt in doing so even if it means hurting the innocent loved ones of persons even in this honorable house.”
Rankin’s exercising his Constitutional powers to recall the House in a historic session — a first in the territory— means the House will be dissolved on the same day as general election, on April 24.