TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands health officials said that effective today, entry restrictions imposed in March 2020 to stymie the spread of COVID-19, have been lifted.
It means travelers will not have to seek entry clearance beforehand.
Health Minister Marlon Penn on Monday said that following a June 8 Cabinet meeting, members were “very encouraged” by the downward trend of cases after being briefed by the Health Emergency Operations Center about the current COVID-19 situation.
He cited a continuing trend toward milder COVID-19 infections, fewer cases of severe disease and reduced hospital admissions.
Penn said the information suggests that the territory has transitioned from an acute, or emergency phase of the pandemic, and that if these trends continue the virus will eventually become endemic in the territory.
“Beginning on June 15, persons traveling to the BVI, regardless of vaccination status, will no longer need to register for entry clearance on the BVI Gateway Travel Portal and will not be required to show proof of travel insurance,” Penn said in a radio broadcast that was also streamed online. “Day-trippers, meaning travelers who had been away from the territory for less than 24 hours, or persons remaining in the territory for less than 24 hours, will no longer need to present a COVID-19 test result upon arrival.”
For entry, the Health minister said that regardless of vaccination status, all other travelers over age 5, will have to present a negative rapid antigen test, or rt-PCR test, taken up to 48 hours before entry. Alternatively, a person may present a document issued by a licensed medical professional certifying COVID-19 recovery within 90 days prior to arrival, in place of a negative test. And, if unable to present a test result, or a recovery certificate, the person will be tested upon arrival in the territory.
An individual who tests positive on arrival will be required to adhere to Ministry of Health protocols and instructions for COVID-19 positive persons.
“These entry procedures will be kept under review to determine any changes to be made in the future,” Penn said. “It is important to bear in mind that all travelers entering the territory will continue to be subject to COVID-19 screening and anyone exhibiting signs of illness may be tested at the port of entry.”
Penn added effective today, the wearing of face masks or face coverings, whether indoors or outdoors, will no longer be mandated by law, but will be allowed as a matter of choice in public spaces. He said that even as the mask mandate is being lifted, any private establishment or service provider may institute its own policy on mask wearing.
“The same will apply to the public sector and the Deputy Governor will develop a policy on the areas where mask wearing will still be required, such as in agencies providing health and social care, border protection services, and other front-facing departments where the risk of exposure is higher,” he said.
Penn encouraged anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, to continue wearing well-fitted masks or face coverings or if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person or whenever they are in a mass gathering or in communal transportation.
The Ministry of Health, Penn said, will also be ending all mandatory isolation of cases, quarantine of the contacts of those cases as well as contact tracing and further guidance for persons who may be COVID-19 positive or potentially exposed to COVID-19 will be issued this week.
The Health Emergency Operations Center, which was established at the height of the pandemic, is now officially shut down.
“We owe a collective debt of gratitude to the hardworking members of the HEOC team, including our recently retired Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Irad Potter and the many professionals working behind the scenes,” Penn said. “Their expertise, dedication and professionalism have served this territory with distinction.”
He urged residents to continue to remain vigilant even with the downward trend of cases.
“As we move from emergency mode to a more sustainable management of COVID-19, and enjoy fewer restrictions on daily life, we must remain vigilant and prepared. New variants can emerge and spread fast and it may become necessary to reinstate certain measures that have been relaxed — the pandemic is not yet over,” Penn said.