Social distancing?

More than 250 customers wait in line outside Tortola’s OneMart Supermarket around 5:30 p.m. Thursday as a deadline to procure a 14-day supply of groceries neared for the shoppers, some of whom had been in line since 10:30 a.m. The British Virgin Islands government delayed the curfew until 9 p.m. for individuals shopping for groceries. A two-week curfew will begin Saturday night in the British territory. Page 3