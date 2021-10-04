TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands has made it easier for fully vaccinated visitors to enter via the West End and Road Town ferry terminals and Lettsome Airport.
Fully vaccinated travelers, who received their final dose of a World Health Organization-approved vaccine no less than two weeks before entering the territory, are no longer required to apply for entry on the BVI Gateway Portal.
However, vaccinated travelers still need to pre-register for a $50 rapid antigen test via the Hummingbird portal. In announcing the measures, Deputy Premier Natalio Wheatley said each vaccinated traveler must provide results of a negative PCR test or antigen rapid test taken within five days and proof of vaccination.
“Fully vaccinated travelers must take an antigen rapid test upon arrival. If the test results are negative, you will be free to enjoy the Virgin Islands,” Wheatley said. “Fully vaccinated day trippers visiting the Virgin Islands are to provide upon entry, a rapid antigen test or a RT-PCR negative test result completed between 24 to 48 hours before arrival in the territory. In addition, day-trippers are to furnish the results of the test, which must be negative, and provide valid proof of vaccination.”
Airline and ferry operators are required to verify that each vaccinated traveler provides a negative PCR or antigen rapid test no more than five days old and shows proof of vaccination, Wheatley said.
Fully vaccinated parents and guardians traveling with minors also do not have to apply to enter on the BVI Gateway Portal, however, each minor must present a negative PCR test or antigen rapid test no older than five days.
Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travelers
Individuals, including unaccompanied minors, who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, will still be required to use the BVI Gateway Portal at bvigateway.bviaa.com. “If you are a partially vaccinated traveler, you are required to register and provide the relevant information on the BVI Gateway Portal,” Wheatley said. “Also, you are to obtain the requisite approval from the Environmental Health Division (http://bvimonitor.info/homequarantine) if the expectation is to quarantine in a private residence, hotel or vessel.”
Partially vaccinated travelers must take a RT-PCR SARS COV-2 test three to five days prior to arrival and submit the result to the Gateway Portal.
Unvaccinated travelers are required to submit results of a negative RT-PCR test three to five days prior to arrival.
Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated “travelers will not be allowed to enter the Virgin Islands unless they have been given travel authorization which is issued once all of the required information is submitted via the BVI Gateway,” Wheatley said..
All partially vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers will also receive a RT-PCR test on arrival. Whereupon, partially vaccinated persons will quarantine for four days and be released after a negative test result; and, unvaccinated travelers will quarantine for seven days and be released after a negative test result.
All travelers will be subject to temperature checks. And, all visitors are required to have travel insurance which covers COVID-19 medical costs, including hospitalization, doctor’s visits, prescriptions, medical repatriation, quarantine and accommodation costs.