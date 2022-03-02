TORTOLA — A West End man, no age listed, died tragically in Havers on Tuesday morning after his motorcycle collided with a Jeep Cherokee. The fatal accident blocked the main road from Road Town to the West End ferry dock for several hours, as traffic had to be diverted.
Diane Drayton, spokesperson for the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, released a statement confirming “a two-vehicular accident involving a scooter in the area of Havers.
“The scooter rider was found unresponsive at the scene,” she said, adding that more information would be provided when available.
Drayton later told The Daily News that the victim was a West End resident, and that there was no immediate information on his age.
Images circulating online showed the motorcycle under a gold Jeep Cherokee, which had its front dented. The main road was closed for several hours and traffic from Road Town was diverted over Elevator Hill while traffic from West End heading to Road Town, was diverted over Zion Hill.
“This morning we have received news of another serious motor accident on our roads, in which, sadly, a life was lost. The police are conducting inquiries and we await the official details of the incident,” Transportation and Works Minister Kye Rymer wrote to constituents online while extending condolences to the victim’s family. “I wish to take this opportunity to once again appeal to all road users to exercise care and consideration when traversing the roads. Please obey all road laws and regulations, practice road safety, and drive with courtesy and consideration for others.”
He added that “while it is true that accidents will occur, every road user must do their part to minimize the incidence of these occurring and the severity of injuries.”
Rymer noted he’d seen past video footage of persons recklessly speeding through oncoming traffic on the East-bound lane of the James Walter Francis Highway.
“On a daily basis residents complain of encounters where vehicle operators drive with little to no regard for others, putting lives and property at risk,” he said. “These are the kinds of things that we can do without and which we must discourage.”
He said that as Transportation minister he supports calls by residents for police to increase enforcement of traffic laws.
“I do believe, however, that personal responsibility and consideration should be everyone’s motto,” Rymer said.