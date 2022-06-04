TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands on Thursday marked the birthday and Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II’s rise to the British throne with an evening parade from the Sir Olva Georges Plaza across from the Road Town ferry dock to the park named in her honor.
As part of the observation, 377 people were presented awards during a ceremony recognizing their service to the territory.
A squadron from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force led the parade, which consisted of 25 groups, including paramilitary, service clubs, civic organizations and schools from across the territory.
Gov. John Rankin, who was in attendance, talked briefly with members of each of the groups, thanking them for their service and for attending the ceremony.
He noted that Queen Elizabeth was crowned on June 2, 1952, at age 25.
“Today, 70 years on, we join in celebrating here in the Virgin Islands, Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as the longest ever reigning monarch in British history,” Rankin said. “And indeed, the longest reigning head of state in the world.”
He said the queen has visited almost every Commonwealth country — including two visits to the BVI. In 1966 she opened the bridge named in her honor that connects Tortola and Beef Island, and visited 11 years later in 1977.
He reminded attendees the queen has “never wavered” in her support of voluntary organizations, including several represented at Thursday night’s ceremony.
“Tonight, here in the Virgin Islands, we join in paying tribute to the queen, for all she has done through her life of service,” Rankin said. “And tonight, we also pay tribute to the many people here in the territory, who like her Majesty, serve others with dedication.”
A total of 377 total awards were handed out during the ceremony, including 352 Platinum Jubilee medals — 157 of which were awarded to Royal Virgin Islands Police Force officers.
Rankin said the medals “were created to award public service workers in the United Kingdom and its overseas territories and crown dependencies” that are mandated to deal with emergency services or whose members are regularly exposed to difficult and sometimes even life-threatening situations.
Individuals must have completed five full years of service in their field to qualify, he said.
The number of recipients of the Platinum Jubilee medals by organization are as follows:
• Fire and Rescue Services — 62
• Her Majesty’s Prison — 44
• BVI Airports Authority Fire and Rescue Service — 32
• BVI Health Services Authority Emergency Medical Technical Unit — 15
• Virgin Islands Search and Rescue — 42
In addition, Overseas Territories Police Service Medals were awarded to nine outstanding officers for 18 years of service, while five were awarded the First Clasp for the Overseas Territories Police Medal recognizing 25 years of service. One officer received the Fire and Rescue Brigade Medal for 18 years of dedicated service and good conduct. Three officers also were recognized with First Clasp medals for 25 years of service, while three received the Second Clasp for 30 years of service.
BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley said the queen is a role model for aspiring leaders, in particular women and girls. He said that 45 years ago, his grandfather, then Chief Minister Williard Wheatley, hosted Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Phillip on her second visit to the territory in 1977.
“I’m proud to honor the legacy of the strong bonds of friendship between Her Majesty the Queen and the people of the Virgin Islands,” Wheatley said.
The queen’s 96th birthday will be celebrated on Thursday. Rankin said he plans to send a message on behalf of the government of the British Virgin Islands to congratulate her on such a milestone.