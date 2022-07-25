A fugitive wanted for murder in the British Virgin Islands was arrested on St. Thomas Saturday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.

Police said they received information from various sources that the fugitive, Arien Milton Kwarme Fahie, also known as “Deh G,” was around the Clinton Phipps Racetrack in Bovoni.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.