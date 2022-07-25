A fugitive wanted for murder in the British Virgin Islands was arrested on St. Thomas Saturday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Police said they received information from various sources that the fugitive, Arien Milton Kwarme Fahie, also known as “Deh G,” was around the Clinton Phipps Racetrack in Bovoni.
“Fahie, a 26-year-old, was observed in the area and taken into custody without incident,” Dratte said in a news release Sunday.
Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations took custody of Fahie to transport him back to the BVI for prosecution.
“Fahie was wanted by the Major Incident Team of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force in connection with the June 21, 2022, Murder of Mr. Corey Butler in Road Town. Butler was shot by the subject during the committal of a robbery,” according to Dratte.
V.I. Police Chief Steven Phillips said that after receiving information that Fahie may be on St. Thomas “I immediately mobilized our resources; and we were able to locate Fahie.”
“This is a notable example of Police and community working together. We continue to thank the community for the great tips provided and the partnership, and federal agencies who assisted in transporting Fahie back to the BVI,” he said.
Anyone with information about crime in the territory is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5556, 5530, or 55271, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
