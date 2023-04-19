At-large Candidates
At-large Candidates
Carvin Malone, VIP
Sharie Bianca Y. de Castro, VIP
Zoe Walcott, VIP
Neville Smith, VIP
Ronnie W. Skelton, PVIM
Shaina Mary Ann Smith-Archer, PVIM Ingrid A. Moses-Scatliffe, PVIM
Stacy Mather, PVIM
Dr. Kedrick Pickering, NDP
Lorna Smith, NDP
David Allen O’Neal, NDP
Renard V. Estridge, NDP
Mitsy Ellis, Independent
Daniel Robert F. Davies, Independent Ishmael E. Brathwaite, Independent Lesmore Smith, Independent Karen Vanterpool, Independent
District Candidates
District 1: Karl Dawson, VIP
Chad George, Independent Sylvia Romney-Moses, PVIM
District 2: Troy Christopher, Independent, Marieta Headley, VIP, Melvin M. Turnbull, PVIM District 3: Julian Fraser, PU. Aaron Parillon, NDP. Kevin Smith, VIP.
District 4: Sandy M. Harrigan- Underhill, NDP, Luce Hodge-Smith, VIP, Rosita N. Scatliffe-Thompson, Independent, Ian Seymour Smith, PVIM.
District 5: Marvin Blyden,PVIM,
Kye M. Rymer, VIP.
District 6: Alvera Maduro-Caines, VIP, Myron Walwyn, NDP
District 7: Perline R. Scatliffe,
Independent, Natalio D. Wheatley, VIP
District 8: Marlon Penn, NDP, Allen Ludwis Wheatley, VIP,
District 9: Shereen Flax, Charles, PVIM, Coy Levons, NDP, Vincent Wheatley, VIP, Vernon Vanterpool, Indp.