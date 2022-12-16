TORTOLA — A Royal Virgin Islands Police Force constable was indicted Wednesday on a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm for performing a medical procedure for which she was not licensed.
Karina Brea was also charged with possession of proceeds of criminal conduct and as a person not registered as a medical practitioner, according to a statement from BVI police.
Police Press Officer Akia Thomas said in the statement released on Thursday, that the charges against the police constable “stemmed from a report made of a medical procedure that was performed — and a search made at her residence. Investigations into allegations made resulted in subsequent charges.”
Thomas, when asked by The Daily News about circulating reports that Brea performed a cosmetic lift on another individual, said “we cannot comment on what the procedure was.”
She was also asked about Brea’s job status, and confirmed that the officer, who is currently on suspension for another matter, will remain on suspension as a result of this case.
Police Commissioner Mark Collins on Thursday assured the public that “all allegations” made against officers will be investigated.
Collins, in the police statement, noted that police officers are to comply by a Code of Conduct, and that if found to have committed a criminal offense, will be prosecuted.