Burned boat

High speed boat "Donzi" was set on fire in the Road Town Police Station Saturday morning on Tortola. 

 Photo by BVI POLICE

TORTOLA — Three people were arrested and one of two boats seized during a cocaine bust that left several British Virgin Islands police officers injured last week was set ablaze early Saturday while in police custody.

The boat was at the Road Town Police Station when it was set on fire about 3 a.m., according to reports. The gated station abuts a portion of the Enid/Althea Scatliffe Primary School and speculation is that someone easily could have accessed the boat from that location. Police said there are cameras all around the station, but The Daily News could not immediately ascertain whether they were working at the time of the suspected arson.