TORTOLA — Three people were arrested and one of two boats seized during a cocaine bust that left several British Virgin Islands police officers injured last week was set ablaze early Saturday while in police custody.
The boat was at the Road Town Police Station when it was set on fire about 3 a.m., according to reports. The gated station abuts a portion of the Enid/Althea Scatliffe Primary School and speculation is that someone easily could have accessed the boat from that location. Police said there are cameras all around the station, but The Daily News could not immediately ascertain whether they were working at the time of the suspected arson.
Events leading up to Saturday morning’s blaze began when the three BVI residents were arrested Wednesday night following a high-speed chase and a cocaine bust at sea. Several officers sustained non-life threatening injuries during the chase after their police boat was rammed several times. The officers fired off shots as they were under threat, Police Commissioner Mark Collins said during a briefing on Thursday.
Dion Leslie McMaster, 38, of Brady Ghut, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply another, unlawful possession of a controlled drug, keeping an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Police also arrested Zuri Reid, 40, and Ruth Gonzalez Tellez, 28, both of Belle Vue, and charged them with keeping an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
“The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force continues its inquiries into the significant cocaine seizure, as well as the firearm, boat and ammunition detained during the operation on Wednesday evening, despite efforts by criminal elements to disrupt investigations,” BVI Police said in a statement released Saturday afternoon. “In the early hours of this morning, one seized vessel, suspected to be involved in ramming of the police vessel at sea was set ablaze in a calculated effort to destroy evidence. Fortunately, all necessary examinations were completed by the RVIPF, and no relevant evidence was destroyed by these actions.”
Collins, during Thursday’s briefing, said the investigation is ongoing and provided an update on the injured officers. He said some officers were observed overnight and some required treatment for bruises related to the boat being rammed, but that they were not life-threatening.
“There are still serious injuries and will require persons to recuperate and some periods of rehabilitation,” Collins said without divulging what they were. “We had six or seven persons that were injured.”
Collins said that more arrests are pending, and that the probe into identifying the boats is ongoing.
“We believe some other persons are outstanding,” Collins said. “We’ve yet to identify where the vessels are from. One of them has got no identifying marks, but we’re working with colleagues to try to ascertain where these vessels are from. This is a collaboratively led international investigation.”
Police have not released the quantity of cocaine seized in last week’s bust, but in December 2020 then Gov. Augustus Jaspert announced a historic drug bust of more than 500 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $250 million. Among those arrested at the time was a veteran member of Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, Darren Davis.
Davis, 41 at the time of his arrest, had been a police officer in the BVI for more than 20 years. His brother, Liston Davis, was also arrested. The outcome of that case remains unclear, but police said that the cocaine was found hidden in 63 bundles in three vehicles at the house of Darren Davis.
Jaspert, at the time, said that a seizure of that scale — combined with other seizures made in recent months — “is strong evidence of serious and organized criminality here in the BVI” and that “regrettably, the involvement of a police officer indicates that there may be pockets of curruption faciliating this kind of illicit activity. It is important that we act fast to eliminate and prevent this corruption from growing further.”
The BVI police statement said investigators continue to seek leads in last week’s bust and the boat fire, and thanked those who have helped police while urging others who may have information to come forward.
“The support of law-abiding members of the community is reassuring and sustains an unwavering determination to continue efforts to keep serving and protecting the Virgin Islands,” according to the BVI police statement. “The efforts to bring offenders to justice continue and will not be derailed by those who hope to escape detection and prosecution. “
Anyone with useful information should contact the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 284-368-9339 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers hotline number 284-800-8477, according to the statement.