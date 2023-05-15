TORTOLA — Two Royal Virgin Islands Police Force inspectors are relishing their moment in history as part of the recent coronation of King Charles III in London.
The officers, Jacqueline Tom and Dean Robin, were selected for duty because of their work in the community by a BVI police senior management team. They represented the BVI agency, alongside other officers chosen from other Overseas Territories.
“I was surprised indeed when I was told that I was chosen to go to London for the king’s coronation,” Tom, an acting inspector, told The Daily News. “I was speechless. All I could say at the moment when I got off the phone was to shout ‘thank you Jesus.’ Excitement really had me.”
Gov. John Rankin and Premier Natalio Wheatley also were invited guests.
Robin, the acting chief inspector, said he too was surprised to get the nod.
“It was an extraordinary experience. It’s not every day you get selected to be a part of history and I was honored to be selected to be part of such a significant event,” he said. “This is a celebration we’ll remember for generations to come.”
For Tom, the experience was an “eye opener.” She said they arrived three days before the May 6 coronation, and were invited to a reception hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle. They were guests of BVI London House staff Yvonne Hodge-Grant, Tracy Bradshaw and Kenneshkie Manning. And has become a customary compliment, the officers’ white tunics and black pants were a conversation piece.
“We were told we look so amazing in the uniform,” she reflected. “They asked for pictures and it made me feel so important. Our uniform was just the center of attraction.”
While in London, Tom and Robin met former BVI Gov. Frank Savage. They were also able to have a brief conversation with Hoyle.
“He stated he loved the BVI, but mostly Bitter End,” she said. “As with other officers, we spoke about our everyday life as a police officer.”
During the coronation, Tom and Robin were among officers from the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, the Falkland Islands, other Overseas Territories and the British Military, stationed at Westminster Abbey, working on crowd control.
“Once there, we couldn’t take pictures because of the way the event was set. We were placed on the outside of the square to prevent any mishap,” Tom, a 33-year veteran said. “The parade was awesome. It was funny when it started to rain and we couldn’t move. I was trembling because it was cold at the same time.”
Robin said he was in the “heart of things” and King Charles III and Queen Camilla, passed close to the area where he was posted, directly outside Westminster Abbey.
“It’s definitely something I’ll remember for as long as I live,” said Robin, who has been with BVI Police for 20 years.
Both officers said they were grateful for the opportunity to have served during the king’s coronation and thanked their selectors and the BVI London Office staff for accommodating them on duty in London.