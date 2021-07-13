TORTOLA — A British Virgin Islands health official is warning residents they must take “urgent and immediate steps” to protect themselves from the virus rapidly spreading in their community.
From July 4 to Sunday, the territory recorded its second and third COVID-19-related deaths. At least 18 people are hospitalized and active cases now stand at 1,286, with an additional 111 tests waiting to be processed, according to the Ministry of Health.
Dr. Ronald Georges, acting chief medical officer, said during a radio broadcast Sunday that 149 cases from previous testing were confirmed positive that day.
“The BVI is now in a situation of advanced community spread,” Georges said. “The BVI has seen exponential growth in active cases with a trend of increasing number of daily reports of new cases. The trend in increasing daily reports of new cases reported appears to have stabilized, however, large numbers of new cases are expected to continue to be reported for several days. We expect that the momentum and increase of new cases will continue for a few more days based on previous exposures.”
In appealing to residents, Georges said the advanced state of community transmission means all persons are at risk of contracting COVID-19. Geographical distribution and contact tracing “are irrelevant at this point because the BVI is in a situation of very high transmission and community spread.”
“This means that all persons must simply take urgent and immediate steps to limit their exposure to stop the spread of the virus,” Georges said. “Testing is less important at this time. It is less important than strict adherence to public health measures and getting vaccinated. These are the two most important measures for the public to take immediately.”
Of the 18 hospitalized individuals, four people are in intensive care and 16 of the patients had not been vaccinated, George said.
“I know that persons may be feeling anxious, but it is important for persons to remain calm at this time as we all work together to bring this situation under control,” Georges said. “I know we can do it, if we all do our part to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
He added that officials have concerns over “inappropriate behaviors” being exhibited by the public.
According to Georges, employers are demanding that workers get tested before coming to work; individuals are not following the testing schedule, and not adhering to public health orders — including the curfew order.
The British territory is currently under a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily curfew. During the curfew, no individuals are allowed on the streets and every person is ordered to remain in their residence. All entertainment establishments and beauty salons are ordered closed for 14 days.
Further, George said that some individuals have tested positive for COVID but are not disclosing their status to their loved ones, and therefore the family members are not taking necessary precautions.
“People, we have to change all of these things and act responsibly to stop community spread and stop endangering each other,” Georges said. “It is important to note that the government took the approach of a voluntary stay-at-home order and closure of some business operations to limit and curtail the current outbreak. The onus was placed on the public to police themselves and behave appropriately to avoid a hard lockdown and its damaging effects on the society and economy.”
With the territory in a community spread situation, Georges said the current strategy for managing the outbreak has shifted to:
• Limiting person-to-person contact.
• Isolating all sick persons and household contacts.
• Changing testing strategy to dissuade mass-testing.
• Increasing vaccination coverage.
• Managing ill persons.
• Building resilience and capacity within the health system.
“As we continue to manage this ever evolving and fluid situation, I am pleading for your cooperation and understanding,” Georges pleaded with the public during his Sunday address. “We have some serious hurdles to overcome as we manage the surge of this disease in the territory. We can do this once we each take the personal responsibility for ourselves and our families. Let us get through this together.”