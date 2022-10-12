TORTOLA — A British Virgin Islands government employee who served as an assistant secretary in the External Affairs Department in the Premier’s Office is facing charges of breach of trust in connection with an immunity letter she wrote on behalf of disgraced Premier Andrew Fahie.
Nahan Christopher was arrested Monday, and BVI police said the charges stem from the letter sent from the Premier’s Office about Fahie’s diplomatic immunity.
She was charged with breach of trust, according to a statement from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force.
Spokesperson Diane Drayton said in a brief statement on Tuesday that “police can confirm that Najan Christopher was arrested and charged yesterday for breach of trust by a public officer and false assumption of authority.
“She was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 and will appear before the Magistrate’s Court on November 30,” Drayton said. “Her charges stem from the diplomatic note sent from the Premier’s Office.”
Christopher had been placed on leave since May from her duties as the director of the International Affairs Secretariat, after being identified as the public officer who prepared a letter from the Premier’s Office. The letter is purported to endorse the disgraced premier’s claim to a federal court in Miami, Fla., that he was immune from arrest as a head of state.
Published reports noted that the May 3 letter, which carried the letterhead from the Premier’s Office, and was stamped by the International Affairs Secretariat, appeared to endorse Fahie’s argument for diplomatic immunity after his arrest in Miami on charges of conspiring to launder money and import cocaine into the United States.
Fahie, 52, along with BVI Ports Authority Director Oleanvine Maynard were arrested in Miami on April 28. Maynard’s son Kadeem Maynard, a co-conspirator, was arrested on St. Thomas that same day, and eventually extradited to Miami. The status of their cases are not immediately known, but Fahie is currently on house arrest in Miami, pending trial.
According to police, the letter Christopher penned was requested by Fahie’s Attorney Theresa Vliet. The letter was later disavowed by the newly appointed premier, Natalio Wheatley, who described the action as being taken by “a rogue employee” when news of the letter spread.
Wheatley was conducting House of Assembly business at the time the letter was written, and said he wasn’t aware of it and Premier’s Office Permanent Secretary Carolyn O’Neal-Morton was “at her desk attending normal duties.”
At the time, Wheatley said that the individual would be “investigated” and that the letter was not a reflection of the BVI government.
When questioned, Christopher said that at the time she dispatched the letter, Fahie was still the premier, so she took instructions from the premier.
A no-confidence vote on May 5 against Fahie passed 11-0 in the House of Assembly, stripping him of the premier’s title. Gov. John Rankin replaced Fahie with Wheatley, the deputy premier at the time.
Morton-O’Neal has also had her share of problems. In May, she was also placed on leave after officials began criminal investigations into the process of disbursing COVID-19 grants and how they were administered under Fahie’s administration.
The probe, which is ongoing, is part of the Commission of Inquiry Report recommendations into a $40 million grant Fahie orchestrated from the Social Security Board.
The COI, which was commissioned by Rankin’s predecessor, Augustus Jaspert, was the result of a 15-month probe by Sir Gary Hickinbottom, a retired United Kingdom judge, into widespread corruption in government leadership.
Rankin released the report, which was more than 900 pages long, a day after Fahie’s arrest, after many concluded that it was the result of the COI. It was not. Rankin said then that the U.S. officials notified the United Kingdom of the arrest, and he was subsequently notified.
The COI report contained various recommendations with several suggesting criminal investigations or audits.