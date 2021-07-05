TORTOLA — Acting BVI Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Georges said on Sunday that the British Virgin Islands has recorded its highest number of active COVID-19 cases in one day after 752 tests were conducted on Friday and 118 returned positive.
“This brings our total active COVID-19 case count to 273,” George said in a statement after he announced five more cases on Saturday following the 59 that were announced on Friday by Health Minister Carvin Malone.
“Of these 273 cases, 12 are quarantined on vessels and related to entry screening, 256 are on Tortola, four on Virgin Gorda and one on Jost Van Dyke. Travel screening accounts for 45 cases, while 206 cases are from contact tracing, with some persons presenting themselves or being screened due to attending the emergency room,” Georges said.
With respect to the vaccination status of the 273 active cases, 55% are unvaccinated, 13% partially vaccinated, 17% vaccinated and 15% not recorded or to be determined. There are currently more than 250 persons in mandatory quarantine with several more in voluntary self-isolation.
“A cluster of 14 cases identified so far at the Adina Donovan Home for the Elderly and 18 members of the BVI Health Services Authority were identified by mass screening at both of these locations,” Georges said. Georges added that private health care institutions and other essential services have been advised to begin preparation for mass screening of their staff.
“The current situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Virgin Islands is rapidly evolving,” Georges said. “It is expected that case counts will continue to rise and it is important for all of us to act responsibly and follow directives to arrest the current rate of transmission.”
Samples are being sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing to determine which variants are present.
As a result of the outbreak, the Health Emergency Operations Center conducted an emergency meeting Sunday and will meet with Cabinet today, Virgin Islands Day, which is a public holiday, to advise on any further steps to be taken.
In a Saturday statement, the BVI Port Authority reported its Pasea Place office will be closed until Thursday, as a staff member has tested positive. The Joint Information Cell-Health Emergency Operations Center said another student at Simmonds PreSchool has tested positive. They also advised that positive case persons were in attendance at the Home Grown Studios Academy musical recital held at Stoutt College on June 29 and at Loose Mongoose June 26 and 27.
All persons who were in attendance at these establishments are asked to immediately self-isolate and contact the Public Health Department. Meanwhile, all sporting activities in the territory have been postponed. Additionally, officials at the Ministry of Health and Social Development have called for the postponement of all summer camps and programs until further notice.