TORTOLA — A spokeswoman for the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force said Monday that a British Virgin Islands joint task force detained 20 Haitian natives on the island of Virgin Gorda.

Details were sketchy on Monday, but spokesperson Diane Drayton noted in a brief statement that the task force, comprised of members of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, Her Majesty’s Customs, detained 12 men, four women and four children – no ages given — on Monday near the Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbor.