Director of the Association of Reef Keepers Shannon Gore, left, pulls one of five leatherback turtles from its nest Sunday at Josiah’s Bay, Tortola, as part of an excavation effort with former British Virgin Islands Conservation Officer Austin Freeman.

 Photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — While touting an increase in the number of leatherback turtles laying eggs on Tortola, officials also expressed concern over the decline in the number being hatched.

At a Sunday morning excavation at Josiah’s Bay — after about 10 eggs hatched on Friday night —former BVI Conservation Officer Austin Freeman and Shannon Gore, director of the Association of Reef Keepers, found five baby leatherbacks alive. Three were found dead, another three didn’t come to full term and 26 didn’t hatch. They also discovered 15 blind hatches — eggs without a yolk — and a total of 48 hatchlings to include the five excavated.