TORTOLA — While touting an increase in the number of leatherback turtles laying eggs on Tortola, officials also expressed concern over the decline in the number being hatched.
At a Sunday morning excavation at Josiah’s Bay — after about 10 eggs hatched on Friday night —former BVI Conservation Officer Austin Freeman and Shannon Gore, director of the Association of Reef Keepers, found five baby leatherbacks alive. Three were found dead, another three didn’t come to full term and 26 didn’t hatch. They also discovered 15 blind hatches — eggs without a yolk — and a total of 48 hatchlings to include the five excavated.
“The turtles in this nest came out on Friday, which was a day or two earlier than expected, because they normally hatch between 58 and 62 days, but some came out at 54 days,” Freeman told The Daily News. “We came today to see how many hatched because we didn’t catch the nest (when they were laying). We found five alive, several died in the process, so we wanted to compare this year against last year and next year, God spared life, to see if the same thing is happening and find out why we’re seeing less hatchlings than before.”
Freeman said he doesn’t understand why more eggs aren’t hatching, after all there are more nests this year compared to 2022. There are nine so far, including three on Josiah’s Bay, one on Little Bay, two on Rogues Bay, two on Trunk Bay and one on Long Bay West End. He expects there’ll be another hatch this week, and that others will run through August.
“It seems we’re seeing fewer hatchlings emerging. The turtle comes in, lays roughly 100 eggs but only about half are surviving,” Gore said. “That’s not good. At least we’re having the turtles come in but, we’re seeing less hatchlings so that’s a bit of a concern.”
According to Gore, it’s a scene playing out regionwide.
“We’re seeing something very similar — the numbers aren’t coming in — fewer hatchlings. The turtles, she said, are “actually hatching on different dates than we’re used to seeing.”
“There are a lot of things that could be going on. This could be climate change,” Gore added.