and DEAN GREENAWAY
A six-year-old child is dead and a 30-year-old woman remains missing after a boat capsized in the British Virgin Islands Sunday, throwing all 10 passengers overboard.
Seven of the passengers were taken to the Orlando Smith Hospital for treatment of various injuries, including the six-year-old who was pronounced dead on arrival, according to a statement issued Monday by Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Officer Diane Drayton.
The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. Sunday, when the 30-foot vessel was returning to the West End of Tortola from Jost Van Dyke, according to Drayton.
The first statement issued by police online Monday initially said there had been a “fatal collision at sea,” but a subsequent statement said the vessel capsized and the circumstances are under investigation by the force’s Marine Branch.
The vessel overturned near Little Thatch causing all the occupants to be thrown overboard. The boat was found submerged. It wasn’t immediately clear if the occupants were wearing life vests.
Five of the surviving passengers are still being treated for various injuries, and one was discharged from the hospital, according to Drayton.
“A search party to include Marine Police, Virgin Islands Search and Rescue, and local mariners began immediately looking for the missing female,” according to Drayton’s statement. “The U.S. Coast Guard and St. John Rescue also joined the search at sunrise this morning to the east and west of the site. Thus far, there has been no sighting of the missing female. The search continues.”
U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Daily News earlier that BVI officials requested assistance with the search Monday morning, and “our helicopter is currently searching and assisting, looking for a 30-year-old woman.”
Searchers are focusing on the area north of St. John and west of Tortola, Castrodad said.
He said that based on on information received from St. Thomas Rescue, “mariners are requested to maintain a sharp lookout for a person in the water” around the area of Lovango Cay, Leinster Bay, Hawksnest, and Mary’s Point.
A resident on St. John reported seeing helicopters and other search vessels circulating near waters over Johnson’s Reef off Trunkk Bay during the early morning search.
Meanwhile officials urge U.S. Virgin Islands mariners that if they observe any person or objects in the water, to call 911 or the U.S. Coast Guard at 787-289-2041.