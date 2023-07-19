Airplane1

An American Airlines aircraft is given a water salute in May by BVI Airport Authority Fire Brigade on its first commercial flight from Miami to the British Virgin Islands, after landing at Terrance B. Lettsome Airport on Beef Island.

 Daily News file photo

TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands officials remained mum on Tuesday, a day after an abrupt, albeit temporary, closure of the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport forced the diversion of a scheduled American Airlines flight from Miami.

The flight, which was diverted to San Juan, landed later in the day after the airport reopened.