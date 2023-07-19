TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands officials remained mum on Tuesday, a day after an abrupt, albeit temporary, closure of the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport forced the diversion of a scheduled American Airlines flight from Miami.
The flight, which was diverted to San Juan, landed later in the day after the airport reopened.
On Monday, it remained closed for several hours due to a reported job action by firefighters assigned to BVI Airports Authority. It marked the second time in as many months that the airport was closed, bringing a halt to traffic in and out and possible jeopardizing a newly struck deal for direct AA flights.
A statement released Monday night by the Ministry of Communications and Works Civil Aviation Department announced the reopening of the airport and noted that normal operations would resume on Tuesday.
“The BVI Airports Authority is informing the travelling public that the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport has reopened following a brief closure earlier today, July 17. The airport will be operational to international traffic on July 18,” according to a statement issued via the Ministry of Communications at 8 p.m. Monday.
Officer-in-Charge Ronnie Lettsome said, however, that “the airports on Virgin Gorda and Anegada will remain closed temporarily as a result of operational issues within the Fire Service.”
Lettsome added “that all efforts are being made to bring resolution to the issue which would allow the resumption of normal operations.”
Firemen were brought from the Virgin Gorda and Anegada airports to man operations at the Lettsome Airport, allowing the resumption of flights.
The BVI Airports Authority in the statement, apologized for any inconvenience caused due to the closure of the airports and thanked the travelling public “for its indulgence as the authority seeks to ensure that safety is maintained at all times.”
In May, two days after AA made a test flight from Miami to the BVI in preparation for direct flights, the airport closed, citing “operational issues” by air traffic controllers.
The 1 p.m. shut down on Friday, May 26, affected both inbound and outbound flights.
In a statement at the time, officials noted “the closure is due to operational issues at the Control Tower. All efforts are being made to bring resolution to the issues to ensure that air services to the airport is resumed as soon as possible. The Authority hopes to resume normal operations on Saturday, May 27, at 7 a.m.” and individuals traveling to and from the airport were encouraged to contact their respective airlines for alternate arrangements.
That shutdown came a day after the airport welcomed a test flight from American Airlines that originated from Miami. BVI officials had been touting what would have been a historic first with American poised to land two planes on June 1, directly from Miami.
A spokesperson for American Airlines could not immediately be reached for comment on the closure that diverted its plane to San Juan, and whether future, abrupt closures could affect its direct-flight deal with the BVI.