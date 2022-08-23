British Virgin Islands law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a Guyanese national named Ianna Thomas, who escaped from custody Monday.

Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Nadia Demming-Hodge said in a statement released Monday afternoon that Thomas “escaped from the department’s temporary detention facility at Hotel Castle Maria,” earlier in the day.

