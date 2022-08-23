British Virgin Islands law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a Guyanese national named Ianna Thomas, who escaped from custody Monday.
Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Nadia Demming-Hodge said in a statement released Monday afternoon that Thomas “escaped from the department’s temporary detention facility at Hotel Castle Maria,” earlier in the day.
“Thomas remains at large and a search is underway to recapture the detainee. The public is urged to be on the lookout and contact the Immigration Department in the event that Ms. Thomas is sighted,” according to Demming-Hodge.
Immigration officials have not yet responded to questions from The Daily News, including why Demming-Hodge was detained, whether she is facing criminal charges, and if she poses any danger to the community.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Ms. Thomas is asked to contact the Immigration Department at 468-4705, 468-4717, 468-4715 or 468-4754 or the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force hotline at 311.
