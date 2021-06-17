TORTOLA — Premier Andrew Fahie has announced that three more BVI ports are now open to fully vaccinated travelers.
Fahie said Tuesday that COVID-19 still remains very fluid and the territory is doing its best not to take a relaxed approach to the pandemic, but has remained vigilant.
“While the BVI has managed well so far, and while our handling of the pandemic has received international recognition from the United Nations Development Program, let us never be complacent,” he said.
The premier said that on June 9, the Cabinet approved the reopening of Soper’s Hole Dock on Tortola’s West End, Dog Hole Dock on Jost Van Dyke and the St. Thomas Bay Dock on Virgin Gorda to receive fully vaccinated international travelers and crew members.
“These ports of entry will be known as fully vaccinated ports of entry for only fully vaccinated travelers and crew,” Fahie stated. “Cabinet also decided that all requisite government and statutory bodies work together to establish Anegada Seaport as an official port of entry.”
The Road Town seaport and the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport will remain only ports where both vaccinated and non-vaccinated travelers are allowed to enter the territory, Fahie said.
Domestic travelers are unaffected by the changes, Fahie said.
For those breaking the rules, the BVI has introduced stiff penalties. Individuals producing false documentation, such as vaccination records or COVID-19 test certificates, face a $10,000 penalty, Fahie said.
“These new measures put the BVI in a very competitive position among the tourism destinations in the region, along with our reputation of being a relatively COVID-19-safe destination, and of course our spectacular sailing, beaches, views, culture and cuisine.”
Fahie noted there has been an increase in travelers arriving via St. Thomas since the opening of the Road Town Ferry Terminal and ferry companies are appealing to increase the maximum number of passengers that can sail into the BVI from the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Meanwhile, the BVI Ports Authority has announced that domestic ferry passenger operations returned to the Road Town Jetty on Sunday, a month after they separated and a facility was constructed at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park.
“The relocation of domestic ferry passenger operations to the C.B. Romney Tortola Pier Park was always intended to be a temporary measure. The temporary shift has allowed for the testing of systems and protocols at the Road Town Jetty,” public relations officer Akua Akindele told The Daily News. “This in turn has enabled us to manage the passenger capacity of both international and domestic travel while meeting the health and safety standards during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Akindele added that the temporary purpose of the construction of a welcome center by the excursion dock at the C.B. Romney Tortola Pier Park was to allow sister-island travelers to have a comfortable, shaded and safe area to wait for the ferry.
“The structure will now be utilized for the same purpose, but for future cruise passengers going on sea-based excursions and any other locally based operators that request usage of the dock,” she said.