TORTOLA — Three men have been detained in connection with the January killing of 29-year-old Jaquan Thomas, according to a spokesperson for the Royal Virgin Islands Police.
Police, however, declined to release the names of the men, saying only they were among five people arrested during targeted police operations.
Thomas was gunned down in Apple Bay on the morning of Jan. 30, and pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not shared other details of his killing including a possible motive. It was the territory’s first homicide of the year.
Police spokesperson Diane Drayton said in a released statement, that an operation Tuesday morning targeting several premises on the western end of Tortola, “resulted in three persons being arrested on suspicion of the murder in the shooting death of Jaquan Thomas, and another two on firearm and drug possession offences.”
“One of the five arrested was detained while driving a vehicle along the Waterfront Drive on Tuesday,” Drayton said. “The operation which included officers of the Major Crime Team, the Special Investigation Team, the Armed Response Team and the Intelligence Unit also yielded a substantial number of firearms, along with cash and drugs. Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, no more information can be released at this time.”
Drayton said police also continue to make an appeal for anyone with information about Thomas’ killing to contact the Major Crime Team at 284-368-5682.