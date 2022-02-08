TORTOLA — The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force on Tuesday announced the drowning death of a 75-year-old tourist, who was fished from the water a day earlier near Peter Island.
“Initial inquiries suggest that he fell overboard just after noon while sailing a Moorings yacht. Investigations are ongoing,” Police Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a brief statement.
No further information was provided on the tourist’s nationality, including when he arrived in the BVI or whether he was sailing with other guests.
The report of the drowning comes on the heels of another a week ago today. In that incident, a male passenger aboard the Norwegian Escape drowned, after he went swimming off Devils Bay during a high surf advisory. Police have yet to release information about the individual’s age or where he was visiting from.
Monday’s drowning marks the third in BVI waters for visitors within the last four months. On Oct. 25, a 75-year-old Canadian tourist went missing while snorkeling in waters off Cooper Island. A weeklong search ensued but he was never found and presumed drowned.