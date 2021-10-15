TORTOLA — The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force late Wednesday night charged four men with the murder of Matthew “Shorty” Daly following a yearlong investigation.
Arrested and charged with murder are Edward Crook, 29, and Dejshon Benjamin, 25, both of East End; Micah Ormond, 36, of Sea Cows Bay, and K’Vawn Choucoutou, 26, of Cane Garden Bay.
Daly, a 55-year old businessman, was found with gunshot wounds on the roadside in Spring Ghut, near Fat Hogs Bay on Tortola’s eastern end at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2020.
The discovery came about 30 minutes after a COVID-19 curfew went into effect.
Police, in a statement issued Thursday morning, said Daly was driving in the Spring Ghut area when he was fatally wounded. His body and vehicle were later discovered in the area.
Detective Inspector Jumo Shortte, head of the Major Crime team, said he and his explored “many lines of inquiry and combed through an enormous amount of evidence before making the arrests” and “demonstrates the persistence of officers” to bring murderers to justice.
Shortte appealed to residents who may have information regarding any murders in the territory to come forward.
“There are a number of unsolved murders in the territory which are still active and there are persons out there with information that can help with these investigations,” he said in the statement.
“We are willing and waiting to hear from you. We promise to handle your information with the highest level of confidentiality and highly regard the safety and security of all those who provide this information to us.”
To reach detectives with the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force’s Major Crime Unit directly, call 284-368-5682 or call the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 284-368-9339.