TORTOLA — Three people arrested in connection with hiding 33-year-old Jose Almestica following his escape from prison after it was breached during Hurricane Irma, face up to 14 years in prison, according to a statement by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force.
Almestica, 33, a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands was recaptured on Dec. 7, after being on the lam in the British Virgin Islands for four years after escaping from Her Majesty’s Prison in Balsam Ghut when it was breached during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
BVI Police spokespercon Diane Drayton in a statement issued Tuesday, said that Almestica’s 26-year-old girlfriend Jennifer Smith of Sea Cows Bay, was arrested and subsequently charged with harboring a prisoner. She has appeared before the Magistrate’s Court since her Dec. 7 arrest and was remanded to prison.
Police, on Dec. 8, also arrested siblings Renee Smith, 33, of Hannah’s Estate, and Shamal Smith, 41, of Fort Hill, and charged both with harboring Almestica. They are scheduled to appear before the Magistrate’s Court this week.
“The charge of harboring a prisoner carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison,” Drayton said in the prepared statement.
She said that Almestica “was awaiting trial since his 2016 arrest for illegal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and illegal entry prior to his escape.”
The West End apartment believed to be where Almestica stayed was searched and police found a trove of illegal items including a gun, drugs and money, according to court documents.
Further, the affidavit noted that investigations revealed that Smith not only knew where Almestica was staying but was aware that he escaped from prison. She was found reversing her vehicle into Almestica’s residence.
Smith, according to court documents, later provided police with a key, which was hidden outside the apartment where Almestica was staying, and enabled their search of the premises.
She and Almestica were taken to the police station following the raid, but did not offer responses to questions by police during the interview, according to court documents.