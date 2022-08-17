TORTOLA — Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Marine Branch officials on Monday seized nearly 900 pounds of cocaine near Cooper Island.
Two British Virgin Islands residents have since been charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply, after officials intercepted a boat Saturday afternoon containing 882 pounds of cocaine north of Cooper Island.
According to a statement released Monday by Police Press Officer Diane Drayton, 58-year-old Pedro Samuel Sr. of Diamond Estate and Reno Alphonso, 27, of Fort Hill, were both charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply and failing to comply with a lawful order given by an officer.
Samuel and Alphonso are scheduled to appear at the next available sitting of the Magistrate’s Court.
According to Drayton, officers of the Marine Branch were on routine patrol when they observed a suspicious vessel. The officers instructed the captain, now identified as Alphonso, to stop the vessel after it was seen heading in the direction of Cooper Island. The captain, however, attempted to evade police, Drayton said.
A second attempt to stop the vessel was successful, and a search uncovered a small quantity of what was suspected to be cocaine in the bow of the boat. Drayton said that a subsequent and more detailed search uncovered more than 882 pounds of the illegal substance.
Acting Chief Inspector Dean Robin, who serves as the supervisor for the Marine Branch, praised the officers’ work.
“These officers embrace the battle at sea with a passion and regularly stop and search suspicious vessels,” Robin said in the statement. “We are confident that with the eyes of our Marine Branch and help from other law enforcement agencies both locally and within the U.S., persons hoping to use these waters for drug trafficking will have a very difficult time.”
The seizure marks the third time in two years that the BVI has seized large amounts of cocaine.
In November 2020, then BVI Gov. Augustus Jaspert and Police Commissioner Michael Matthews, announced what was said to be the largest drug bust in the territory’s history. A member of the Royal Virgin Islands Police was among two people arrested in the seizure of $250 million worth of cocaine in Balsam Ghut area.
At the time then 41-year-old Darren Davis, a 20-year veteran officer, and his then 40-year-old brother Liston Davis, were charged in connection with the seizure.
“The quantity of cocaine seized is the largest in the British Virgin Islands history — 2,353 kilos, with an estimated street value of around $250 million,” Jaspert said at the time. “To put that into context, the value of the seizure equates to around 75% of our entire national budget in the BVI.”
He added that a seizure of that scale, when combined with previous seizures “is strong evidence and serious organized criminality” in the BVI.
The outcome of the arrests of the Davis brothers was not immediately known Tuesday.
The BVI has long been seen as a hub for drug traffickers, and the April arrest of former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie suggests that the criminal activity has reached the highest levels of government.
Fahie’s arrest made national news with agencies, including The New York Times, The Guardian in the United Kingdom and Al Jazeera network, featuring the story prominently.
Fahie, then 51, was arrested in Miami on April 28 alongside BVI Port Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60. Her son, Kadeem Maynard, was arrested on St. Thomas.
The trio were arrested following a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida. They were each charged with conspiracy to import five or more kilograms of cocaine, and conspiracy to launder money.
Fahie, who unsuccessfully sought immunity from arrest as BVI premier, is currently out on bail in Florida awaiting trial, while the Maynards remain jailed. Fahie was released from federal custody on June 13 after posting a combined $1 million in personal surety and corporate surety bonds, and agreed to live with his daughters in Florida under house arrest with electronic monitoring.
The case is currently set to go to trial on Jan. 17.
Fahie, who is facing life in prison if convicted, was eventually replaced as premier by Natalio Wheatley by Gov. John Rankin, following a no-confidence vote by the House of Assembly.