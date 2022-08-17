BVI bust

Boat captain Reno Alphonso, right, and Pedro Samuel, Sr., are handcuffed while awaiting transportation to prison outside the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force’s Marine Unit base in Road Town on Saturday after the seizure of nearly 900 pounds of cocaine on the boat they were in.

 Photo submitted by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force

TORTOLA — Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Marine Branch officials on Monday seized nearly 900 pounds of cocaine near Cooper Island.

Two British Virgin Islands residents have since been charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply, after officials intercepted a boat Saturday afternoon containing 882 pounds of cocaine north of Cooper Island.