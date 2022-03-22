TORTOLA — A mere 24 hours after families held a candlelight vigil to protest the rise in gun violence, police responded to a shooting outside of Bobby Supermarket parking lot in Road Town on Sunday night.
Royal Virgin Islands Police Press Officer Diane Drayton said a man and woman were detained in connection with the shooting that left three vehicles and the storefront window of the supermarket damaged.
“Police operation conducted this morning resulted in their apprehension. No charges have been laid thus far,” Drayton said in a statement released Monday “Initial inquiries suggest that in that incident around 7 p.m., the target were two individuals seated in one of the vehicles in the parking lot. However, no one was injured in that incident.”
Police Commissioner Mark Collins expressed concern over what he termed a “complete disregard to life and property in the early evening shooting.”
“Any number of innocent customers to this popular supermarket could have been struck and killed, or seriously injured in this reprehensible act,” Collins said in a statement. “This could have easily been another life lost and another family in grief. No dispute is worth the loss of a life. Never, ever let anyone in your presence justify carrying a firearm. There is no justification. No one wins in the end.”
During the candlelight vigil, held Saturday, Premier Andrew Fahie said that both Collins and Gov. John Duncan, are slated to announced a two-week amnesty for residents to turn in their guns with no questions asked.
Scooter rider dies in collision with police vehicle
BVI authorities also were kept busy after a scooter rider collided with the side of a police vehicle before disintegrating early Monday morning.
The accident occurred at an intersection
on Pickering Street and Station Avenue, across from the A. O. Shirley Grounds and near the Road Town Police Station, around 7 a.m. Traffic leading to the Enid Scatliffe Pre Primary School, Althea Scatliffe Primary School, Elmore Stoutt High School Jr. Division as well as several area day care centers was diverted for more than four hours with the area cordoned off.
Royal Virgin Islands Police Press Officer Diane Drayton said the scooter rider succumbed at the scene.
“The Royal Virgin Islands Police has sought the assistance of overseas counterparts in relation to investigations into this morning’s collision involving a police vehicle and a scooter,” Drayton said in a statement Monday. “The scooter rider was pronounced dead at the scene.”
She added that officers, who at the time were responding to a medical emergency, were travelling along Pickering Street and the scooter rider was exiting the Botanic Station Road and onto Pickering Street when the collision occurred.
“RVIPF has elected to remain neutral and impartial in this investigation,” Drayton said.