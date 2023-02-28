TORTOLA — Fifteen days after he was shot to death, police in the British Virgin Islands have identified the victim of a homicide as Jahkeem Christopher.
Christopher, who was shot and killed Feb. 12, was a native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and was visiting Tortola at the time of his death, according to a statement released Monday by BVI Police Press officer Diane Drayton.
Drayton said Christopher was identified by family members residing on Tortola.
While Christopher’s killer was immediately identified as Hasani Frett, 37, of Greenland, the dead man’s identity was delayed as police sought the community’s help in identifying him.
Police, however, did not release any details that would help the public identify him. It was unclear how the family came to realize it was their missing relative to eventually identify the body.
Frett has since been charged with murder, inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remanded to His Majesty’s Prion in Balsam Ghut after an initial appearance in Magistrate court.
Police said the individual, now identified as Christopher, was killed in the parking lot across from U.P. Cineplex, in the wee morning hours on Sunday, Feb. 12.
According to the statement “detectives are aware that other persons were involved in the murder and are therefore seeking any information that could help with identifying the other assailants.”
Informants can call the Crimestoppers tip line anonymously at 1(284) 800-8477. Residents can also reach police by calling 1(284)368-9345.