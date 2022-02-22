TORTOLA — The body of a maintenance worker at the exclusive Oil Nut Bay enclave on Virgin Gorda was pulled from the bay on the island’s north side Sunday.
Confirmed by Royal Virgin Islands Police Force officials, the death is the second drowning on Virgin Gorda in the last three weeks and the third drowning in the British Virgin Islands this month.
“The body of Jamaica national Howard Walker, 53, a maintenance worker and landscaper at Oil Nut Bay, was met lying on nearby rocks, a few feet away from the bay,” Police Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a statement. “Initial reports indicated that Walker ended his day on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. and went fishing on the other side of the island. Employees of the resort became concerned when he did not show up to work the next morning and could not be reached by phone. One employee’s search of the area uncovered the body lying on the rocks and unreachable by land. Virgin Islands Search and Rescue personnel retrieved the body. Fishing gear along with a bucket of fish were found in the area. He was pronounced dead at around noon. Investigations are ongoing in the matter.”
The first drowning occurred on Feb. 2, when a 75-year-old cruise ship passenger drowned on Devil’s Bay on Virgin Gorda’s southwest side. Then on Feb. 8, a 75-year-old man visiting the territory was retrieved unresponsive from the water near Peter Island.
Accessible only by boat or helicopter, Oil Nut Bay’s 400 acres is home to a private beach club, marina and dozens of homes valued in the tens of millions of dollars.