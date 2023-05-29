TORTOLA — Five people were arrested in a British Virgin Islands police operation that resulted in three people being charged with firearms and amunition offenses.

According to a news release Friday from BVI police, Spooners Estate residents Ramone David, 38, Blugh Mongra, 39, both natives of Trinidad and Tobago, and Renia Fahie, 39, were each charged with keeping an unlicensed firearm. David was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.