TORTOLA — Five people were arrested in a British Virgin Islands police operation that resulted in three people being charged with firearms and amunition offenses.
According to a news release Friday from BVI police, Spooners Estate residents Ramone David, 38, Blugh Mongra, 39, both natives of Trinidad and Tobago, and Renia Fahie, 39, were each charged with keeping an unlicensed firearm. David was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
The trio will appear in Magistrate’s Court at the next available sitting.
Two others arrested in the operation were released pending further investigation, the release stated.
The early morning operation on Thurday, led by Royal Virgin Islands Police Force detectives along with several divisions within the force, participated in the search conducted of two homes n Spooner’s Estate.
According to thestatement, four firearms including two high-powered weapons, a significant amount of ammunition were discovered.
“The RVIPF is continuing to do its part to reduce the number of illegal firearms on the streets of the territory and individuals in possession of these weapons and is appealing to persons with information on suspected persons or the locations where these firearms are being held,” BVI police said in the statement.
Residents are urged to confidentially call the Crime Stoppers line at 284-800-8477 with the relevant information or contact the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 284-368-9339.