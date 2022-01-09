TORTOLA — Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Commissioner Mark Collins has announced additional charges against prison escapee Jose Almestica and three people who harbored him.
Collins, at a press briefing Friday, described last month’s capture of the U.S. Virgin Islands native as “substantial,” noting he is the “lead player” in the gun and drug trade between the territories.
Almestica, who escaped from Her Majesty’s Prison at Balsam Ghut after Hurricane Irma in 2017, was charged a day earlier with 11 counts of keeping an unlicensed firearm, four counts of keeping a prohibited weapon, nine count of carrying an unlicensed firearm, eight counts of unlawful possession of ammunition and four counts of possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply.
The updated charges, according to Collins, are based on the discovery of a cache of high-powered weapons, ammunition and cash, as well as a large number of counterfeit notes, and cocaine worth almost $50 million, which were recovered during a December raid on a home where Almestica was known to reside.
“As a result of the operation conducted by the Major Incident Team, 20 firearms total were confiscated. Of those 20, seven were high-powered prohibited weapons. In addition, close to 500 kilograms of cocaine, 5.8 kilograms of cannabis and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash were seized,” Collins said.
According to the police commissioner, similar charges have been brought against Jennifer Smith, 26; Renee Smith, 33; and Shamal Smith, 31, who were originally charged with harboring Almestica. Police have not said whether the Smiths are related. The trio is now charged with 11 counts of keeping an unlicensed firearm, three counts of keeping a prohibited weapon, seven counts of unlawful possession of ammunition and four counts of possession of control drugs with intent to supply. All have been denied bail.
“With the illegal firearms confiscated in this operation and the guns confiscated during other operations this year, we have set a record of 30 guns seized for the year 2021. Of those seized, seven were prohibitive weapons. We also seized a record 1,650 rounds of ammunition,“ Collins said. “We consider Almestica’s recapture substantial. He is obviously a lead player in the drug and arms trade, not just in the BVI but in the USVI.”
“Almestica spent a number of years traversing the seas between the territories. Law enforcement agencies in both jurisdictions had hoped to recapture him before he was aware he was on the radar, which we did,” Collins said.
Collins’ comments came during a briefing on police operations for the year.
“On its own, this would be considered a successful year in any jurisdiction, but there is so much more,” he said. “I am proud of my various teams of dedicated officers. We have confiscated over 1,800 kilos of cocaine for the year.”
The Major Crime Team, he said, brought about successful investigations in solving the murders of George “Shawala” Burrows, Matthew “Shorty” Daley, Catherine Pickering, Rodney “Mileage” Simmonds and Nickail Chambers resulting in 20 arrests.
And, significant progress has been made in other murders, he said.
The department, Collins said, continues to work on unsolved cases.
“We have created a dedicated cold case team that is solely committed to reviewing all those steps taken previously to see if anything, and if so, what was missed,” he said. “With fresh eyes and greater technology at our disposal, we will likely, this year, see charges for other murders.”
Collins told The Daily News the cold case team will look at cases dating as far back as 20 years.
“I think I’m talking about 30 cases there,” he said. “We will look at those case by case and report when we get any breakthroughs. But my biggest thing with this is liaising with the families first and letting the families know what we’re doing and how we’re doing it and apprising them of the situation.”
Collins, who took the helm of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force last April, said his focus is on solving murders, expanding the K-9 and marine units, and providing professional development training for staff.