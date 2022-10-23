TORTOLA— Police on Tortola are investigating a shooting inside a bar that left two men dead and two others injured.(if it’s three we will change.
According to Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Officer Diane Drayton two men from the East End-Long Look community were shot dead around 830 p.m. Friday night inside Wayside Inn Bar in Vanterpool Estate.
Another two men were injured in the incident and are currently hospitalized.
Witnesses told police that eight shots reportedly were fired in the bar on the Blackburn Highway, which is located in an area known as 42nd Street, 250 feet west of Fine Foods Supermarket. It was the second shooting incident in the bar in six years.
“Police can confirm that two persons are unresponsive and two are injured at the scene of a shooting incident in East End this evening,” Diane Drayton said in a brief statement. “No other information is available at this time,” Dayton said via statement shortly after the incident Friday
As of Daily News press time Sunday police had not made any arrests in the killing.
A video making the rounds on social media, however, showed one of the men shirtless in blue jeans on his back on the bar’s floor, with a trail of blood on his left side.
It marked the second time that someone had been shot in the same bar.
On June 21, 2017, David Springette was gunned down in the bar, recording the territory’s seventh murder — in the first six months of the year — at the time. That period was considered to be a “crime spree”, surpassing four homicides for the entire 2016.
Springette was shot twice within a two week span in December 2016. He was wounded once in one of those incidents and received treatment at then Peebles Hospital, but did not survive what eventually was a third attempt on his life.
On June 28, 2017, police arrested 22-year-old Shakeel Ryan, a St. Kitts native, and 29-year-old Shakilla Hanley — both of Long Look — and charged them with the killings of Springette and Shawn Richards. Ryan and Hanley were also charged with a separate count of attempted murder in the case of Springette.
Richards was shot outside his family’s home in the area of Long Look, about 150 feet from the Stickett, where other shootings have occurred, on the evening of May 6, 2016. He succumbed to his injuries on two days later.
The last killing this year occurred on Aug. 5. Jason Potter Jr., 22, of Greenland, was gunned down near the Greenland Recreation Grounds that night, marking the BVI’s fourth homicide.
Friday night’s killing was the fifth and sixth of the year.