TORTOLA—The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force on Thursday released the names of four of the five people detained earlier this week in connection with crimes including a January homicide, but declined to identify which of the four are facing murder charges.
Police originally detained three men Tuesday on suspicion of the Jan. 30 murder of 29-year-old Jaquan Thomas. Two others were arrested in what was described as a major operation that targeted several locations on the western end of Tortola.
Police Press Officer Diane Drayton, in a Thursday statement, identified Trinidad native Kelon Fortune, 31, as one of the men detained in the operation. He was charged with five counts of keeping a prohibited weapon, one count of keeping an unlicensed firearm and one count of overstaying.
She identified the others arrested as Mickiel Robin, 24, and Yamilka George, 27, both of Belmont Estate. The two were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply. Glenroy Christopher, 34, of Belmont Estate was the fourth person arrested. He faces charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a controlled drug.
The fifth individual who was detained in Tuesday’s operation was released pending further investigations, Drayton said, noting that additional charges could be filed.
Drayton said when asked that three of the four individuals in police custody have charges pending in connection with Thomas’ killing, but said police are not identifying which three “for obvious reasons” at this time.
Tuesday’s operation, which included officers of the Major Crime Team, the Special Investigation Team, the Armed Response Team and the Intelligence Unit “yielded a substantial number of firearms, along with cash and drugs,” Drayton said in the statement.
“This present investigation has brought to light premises used for illicit activities in the territory that are hidden from general public view,” she said.
Residents, Drayton added, are “encouraged to report any unusual traffic to or from premises in the neighborhood or suspicious activity” to police at 284-368-5682.