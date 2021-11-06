TORTOLA — The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force has charged one of its sergeants with breach of trust and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to Akia Thomas, the agency’s public information officer.
Thomas, in a released statement, said that Lenroy Samuel, 41, was arrested Thursday and later charged after a search of his residence uncovered several rounds of ammunition.
It was not clear what led to Samuel’s home being searched, but since being appointed earlier this year, Police Commissioner Mark Collins has said that any officer found to have engaged in criminal activity, will be brought to justice.
“It is very important for an officer of the law to have integrity and abstain from any form of illegal activity,” Collins said in a prepared statement. “Those found to be on the wrong side of the law will be arrested, charged and prosecuted.”
Samuel is currently being held in custody pending a court hearing. He is the second police officer to be charged in connection with a possible criminal activity. In July, Sgt. Troy St. Helen, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He has since been suspended from the BVI police force.