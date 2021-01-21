TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie is calling for transparency in a far-reaching inquiry into public corruption in the territory.
Fahie’s comments came a day after outgoing Gov. Augustus Jaspert announced the special commission and appointment of Judge Gary Hickinbottom.
The premier said he learned of the probe at the same time as the rest of the territory.
“It is my considered view, and that of your government, that this Commission of Inquiry should be open to the public and broadcast live,” Fahie said.
“Your government has no objection to the holding of a transparent Commission of Inquiry.”
He said as premier — and before that as opposition leader — he’s long called for such an inquiry.
“Your government, which you elected 23 months ago, has nothing to hide and we do not wish for anything to be hidden from you the people,” he said.
Fahie said those who have done wrong should be held accountable and that those “innocently and falsely accused deserve to have their names cleared and their reputations restored.”
However, Fahie challenged Jaspert and U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, saying statements by both men contained “comments that are grossly inaccurate and which have cast the BVI, the present and past BVI government and the people of the BVI, in a very disparaging light to the world population.”
“I also wish to reiterate that anyone who has evidence for the commission should provide that information,” Fahie said Monday, adding that the BVI’s economy is heavily dependent on international business, and success in international business depends on its reputation.
One of the central areas the commission will be examining, Jaspert said, is allegations of widespread intimidation in the BVI from government officials and members of organized crime, Fahie said Jaspert is calling the commission to look into the lack of transparency in public spending and awarding of contracts, possible misuse of public funds and mismanagement of public projects, allegations of public officials circumventing protocols and interfering in civil and criminal matters, allegations of widespread intimidation by public officials, and growing evidence of organized crime in the territory.
Fahie also called on residents to read up on the 150-year-old Commissions of Inquiry Act.
“For instance, many persons may not be aware that anyone who is the subject of the inquiry, or who may be in any way implicated or concerned in the matter, is entitled to have a legal representative present to look after their legal rights,” Fahie said.
Jaspert and Hickinbottom are expected to hold a press briefing later this week on the commission.