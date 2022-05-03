British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie is claiming he is immune from arrest and demanding to be immediately released from federal custody in Miami, where he’s being held on charges of cocaine trafficking and money laundering, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Fahie is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing Wednesday, but his defense attorney filed a notice on his behalf Monday, informing the court that he is invoking immunity “under international and domestic law, as the duly elected and sitting head of government of the Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory.”
Fahie is protected by “immunity from arrest and detention, entitling him to immediate and unconditional release from detention by the United States,” according to the notice.
Federal prosecutors have not yet responded to the notice, and did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily News.
Fahie, 51, was arrested in Miami on Thursday, and made his initial court appearance Friday alongside BVI Port Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60. Her son, Kadeem Maynard, was arrested on St. Thomas, and is being transferred to Florida to face prosecution.
Fahie and the Maynards were arrested in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida. They were each charged with conspiracy to import five or more kilograms of cocaine, and conspiracy to launder money.
At the end of an unrelated press conference Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. made a statement about the “tragic news,” in the BVI and said that “the unfortunate arrest of their Premier has certainly brought grave shock to me, myself and my family as we know Premier Fahie pretty well,” Bryan said.
He said it’s “unfortunate that those series of events have occurred at all,” especially in light of a recent U.K. Commission of Inquiry report that found widespread corruption throughout the BVI government, and recommended a two-year suspension of the territory’s constitution and return to British control.
Bryan vehemently criticized the recommendation.
“We are small people here in the Virgin Islands, as they are in the British Virgin Islands. But I think it’s important that we recognize that as countries or place or individuals, we in the Virgin Islands have been managing our government for about 54 years, I think they have been managing their government for a lot less,” Bryan said. “I think when we make these mistakes as a territory, as an independent place like BVI, these colonizers that are countries that have bought us or sold us from one existence into the other, conquered us — give us an opportunity to make those mistakes and give guidance. And taking over is a terrible thing to do, I think.”
There are “talented Virgin Islanders that have managed to turn around the ship here in the Virgin Islands. I think in the BVI they have the same. And I pray that the British government gives those local people the opportunity to take their government back under control and help them to get the government that they deserve,” Bryan said. “Taking the rights of people away in this day and age is wrong, and we must not allow people to colonize us, as small as we are. And even though leaders in the Caribbean may make mistakes, there are a lot of great leaders in the Caribbean that have done a lot for their people and continue to do so, amongst very trying times, especially during the last two years.”
Bryan referred back to Fahie’s current situation, and said that “while one has maybe fallen, he will get his day in court, our prayers go out to his family and people who care about him as well too. But remember, the rest of us have to stand and bear that burden, that stigma, that all of us are like that. Well here in the Caribbean, we as Caribbean people, and we as people of color are very proud. And I think we need to give our support to the people of the BVI to make sure that they continue to self govern and learn from the mistakes of their past.”
Marlon Penn, leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, initially withheld comment last week when contacted by The Daily News as news of Fahie’s arrest circulated.
On Sunday, however, he released a statement urging Fahie to resign “out of respect for the people of the Virgin Islands and in recognition of the need of the Territory to move forward.”
“Violators of public trust do not enjoy our individual and collective support. Our aim now is to support actions that will ensure good governance and move swiftly to restore public confidence,” he said.
Acting Premier Natalio Wheatley, during a broadcast Saturday night, told residents that the Virgin Islands Party had elevated him to its chairmanship, paving the way for him to become the fourth BVI premier. The move, however, would be dependent on Fahie’s resignation, which based on Monday’s filing seems unlikely.
Also Monday, scores of residents, some toting placards, protested in front of Government House on Tortola, expressing their disdain over a COI recommendation to temporarily suspend the constitution. If implemented, the move would dissolve the House of Assembly and have Gov. John Rankin run the territory for two years with the help of an advisory council.
The COI was requested in January 2019 by Rankin’s predecessor to probe corruption within the BVI government.