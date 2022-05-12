Federal prosecutors filed a three-count indictment Wednesday against former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie and his two alleged co-conspirators in a cocaine trafficking and money laundering scheme, and the trio are facing life in prison if convicted.
Meanwhile, Fahie is still arguing that he should be immediately released from jail and has diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution, but prosecutors maintain that he is “both a risk of flight and a danger to the community,” according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Miami.
The grand jury indictment charges Fahie, 51, BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering.
The indictment also calls for forfeiture of any of the defendants’ property derived from the conspiracy.
The drug conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while each of the money laundering charges carries a maximum 20-year sentence, according to the indictment.
Fahie and the Maynards were arrested in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Prosecutors, in court documents asking that Fahie be denied bond, said Fahie is a flight risk.
“Instead of fulfilling his oath of office, and carrying out his duties as required, Fahie did the exact opposite. He accepted bribes, committed crimes, worked with drug dealers, and agreed to pay bribes. He was approached by a purported member of the Sinaloa Cartel with a lucrative criminal opportunity, and instead of turning the cartel in, he joined them. Through this investigation, it has become clear that Fahie is corrupt to the core,” prosecutors said in seeking to keep him jailed pending trial.
Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard were arrested in Miami, while Kadeem Maynard was taken into custody on St. Thomas and has yet to make his initial appearance in the Florida court.
They have been in custody since April 28, and Fahie was granted $500,000 bail at a hearing on May 4, but is being held pending an appeal by prosecutors.
On Tuesday, Fahie’s temporary counsel, Theresa Van Vliet, filed a motion to dismiss the government’s bond appeal.
Prosecutors are still waiting for the transcript from the detention hearing and have not yet fully briefed the appeal, and Van Vliet asked that it be dismissed or the stay of bond be lifted so Fahie can be released from jail.
Fahie was removed as BVI Premier on May 5, but “Mr. Fahie is still a duly elected Member of the BVI Parliament,” according to the motion, and his attorney argued that his diplomatic immunity still applies.
“As an aside, it should be noted that Magistrate Judge Otzao-Reyes did not consider nor rule on Mr. Fahie’s invocation of immunity from arrest and detention in ordering bond and left those determinations for another day. The issue was therefore preserved,” according to the motion.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Frederic Shadley asked for additional time, and said the government is still waiting on the clerk’s office to produce the transcript.
“If the Defendant is released while the appeal is pending, it is highly likely that he will flee from this District, and escape prosecution for the crimes he has committed,” Shadley wrote.
Oleanvine Maynard appeared in court for arraignment Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis, where the parties stipulated to her continued pretrial detention, with the right to revisit the order in the future.
Fahie’s arraignment is scheduled for May 25.