TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie announced over the weekend that both he and Deputy Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley, who serves as the territory’s Health minister, have tested positive for COVID.
The government officials, both of whom are vaccinated, are among the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the territory, which reached 143 on Christmas Eve. Fahie said he recently received a booster shot.
Fahie and top members of his Cabinet had planned a six-hour food and music program in each of the territory’s nine districts, ensuring that no one went hungry for the holidays. In a statement issued on Christmas Eve, Fahie, highlighting the spirit of the season, said it was a pleasure working with his four colleagues and district representatives.
“I must also inform that during the early part of this afternoon, I was informed by health officials for the need to have me tested as a result of being in close contact with someone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19,” he said revealing the positive result.
“The testing was consistent with the established protocols where our Deputy Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley recently tested positive for COVID-19 and all his listed recent contacts — of which I was one — required also to be tested,” Fahie said.
Fahie said that following protocols, and in an effort to assist with contact tracing, he reported all of his recent contacts to heath officials.
“My entire family was also tested, but all results received thus far are negative. Due to the aforementioned results, I am following the instructions of the Health professionals to isolate for ten days,” he said.
The premier said that being fully vaccinated, and having recently taken the booster shot, helped his immune system be in the best possible position to “fight off” the virus and any possible negative effects, thereby giving him the best chance for a full and fast recovery.
“I want the public, from Districts One to Nine, to know that I am in good spirits,” Fahie wrote. “I am feeling as normal as can be, and I continue to perform my duties and responsibilities as Premier remotely.”
Wheatley canceled his plans for Christmas parties at multiple locations within his district.
“Unfortunately, I will not be able to enjoy the festivities with you because I tested positive for COVID-19,” Wheatley posted hours before Fahie. “I am feeling healthy and strong, but I’m disappointed that I can’t spend time with my people. Please enjoy the music, food, drink and fellowship and be safe.”
In a Christmas Day bulletin, Wheatley, who also serves as Ministry of Health and Social Development, said he and Fahie are making “great strides” toward recovery after being infected.
“However, out of an abundance of caution, the Ministry of Health is asking all persons who may have been in contact with the Premier and Deputy Premier in the past week without a mask, to self-isolate and be tested,” Wheatley wrote.
He added that individuals “who think that they may have been exposed are asked to submit their names and contact numbers to PHU@gov.vg with the caption “Possible Exposure to Premier or Deputy Premier” or call the office at 284-468-2274 beginning Wednesday.”
Testing will be conducted Thursday and Friday, “at the white tent outside the Dr. Orlando Smith Hospital Emergency Room.”